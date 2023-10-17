Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The 24 year-old former Forest Green central midfielder has been an integral part of Ruaidhri Higgins' squad since his arrival on an 18 year contract in July 2022.

Diallo says he feels 'at home' on Foyleside and 'really wants to stay' beyond his current deal which is set to expire at the end of the season.

"It's my last year but I've been speaking with the manager and I've been telling him that I really want to stay," said the former Man City youth.

"The relationship I have with the club, the staff has been so good since I've come here so it would be silly of me to want to leave and go elsewhere.

"I feel at home here," he added. "Before I came here I wasn't really playing consistently. They've (Derry supporters) taken to me quite well and I appreciate everything.

"Hopefully with some of my performances I've returned the favour and the faith Ruaidhri has shown in me."

And while negotiations are ongoing, the player is fully focussed on finishing the season as strongly as possible.

Sadou Diallo is determined to stay at Derry City. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 132

Despite being four points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers who have a game in hand, Diallo isn't giving up the ghost until it's over.

He was suspended for last year's FAI Cup final victory and insists he has unfinished business with Derry.

"Having good performances is all good but you want to win silverware. Whether that's the cup, going as far as you can in Europe or winning the league, that's something I really want to achieve here. Hopefully we still can this year, you never know but in the future definitely!

"I'll leave the talks with my agent and the club who are speaking. Personally I've always told everyone I want to focus on finishing the season as strongly as I can. I want to focus on the now, individually and collectively finish the season well."

Sadou Diallo celebrates with Ronan Boyce.

Just three games remain in the 2023 season, Derry are hoping to cement second place and their place in Europe next year. First up is Shelbourne who have their own European ambitions and Diallo is expecting a difficult night.

However, after that scoreless draw in Drogheda on their last outing, Diallo says the Derry team is determined to take out their frustrations on the men from Drumcondra.

"Training has been good, some sharp stuff. So we're feeling good. We had two days off after the Drogheda game. It was a game we needed to win and it was frustrating for us and everyone involved. You just want to play the next game and make things right.

"I think it's always been the difference of one goal between us so you can tell how tight it is against them. They're a good team and are on quite a good run. They're in the hunt for Europe as well so it will be a tough game.