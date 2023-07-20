SADOU Diallo's first half header proved enough for a dominant Derry City to progress into the second round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers at the expense of HB Torshavn at Brandywell.

For only the sixth time in the Brandywell club's history and for the first time since 2014 they managed to navigate their way through a round in European competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruaidhri Higgins troops out-classed their Faroese opponents who failed to register a shot on target until the 67th minute and will go on to meet Finnish Veikkausliiga side KuPS in the next round.

Sadou Diallo celebrates with Ronan Boyce after opening the scoring for Derry City in the first half against HB Torshavn. Photograph by George Sweeney.

This tie was in the balance after a stalemate at the Tórsvøllur Stadium last Thursday night but while Derry had plenty of goalmouth opportunities, it was Diallo's 23rd minute downward header from a corner kick which settled the tie - the former Forest Green midfielder's third goal for the club.

Higgins made two changes from the first leg in the Faroes with Patching and McGonigle replacing Shane McEleney and Danny Mullen. HB Torshavn were unchanged from the scoreless

Derry were first to threaten on four minutes after a throw-in sent Michael Duffy scampering clear and when he picked out Paul McMullan the Scotsman sliced his shot on the volley. It fell to Ronan Boyce and his first time strike struck the back of Viljormur Davidsen as the Faroese recovered well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match, Ben Doherty sent a lovely pass through the middle for McGonigle to chase after on eight minutes but the striker screwed his shot harmlessly across the face of goal from a tight angle.

Four minutes later Patching's inswinging free-kick was headed back across goal by Boyce where Cameron McJannet sent a looping header goalwards but it was tipped onto the crossbar and behind for a corner by Bjarti Mork.

Derry threatened down the left once again, this time Doherty got to the byline before crossing deep towards the back post where McMullan was lurking but the winger's diving header rose over the bar.

Moments later Duffy swung in a corner kick towards the near post where Diallo rose highest and his downward header bounced into the net with the keeper rooted to his spot to give Derry a precious lead in the tie with 23 minutes of the second leg gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patching held the ball up inside the penalty area with his back to goal and laid it into the patch of the onrushing Doherty who fired over the crossbar on the half hour mark.

Hanus Sorensen curled an effort from 20 yards narrowly wide of Brian Maher's left hand post six minutes before the break but the visitors failed to register a single shot on target in the first half.

At the other end McGonigle picked up a promising position and his well hit strike from 25 yards was gathered cleanly by Mork.

McJannet really should've found the net with a free header from six yards as he met Duffy's corner kick unopposed but the Englishman screwed his effort wide of the post on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry thoroughly deserved their lead at the break and Doherty came close to doubling their advantage 10 minutes into the second when firing a blistering effort wide of the post with the keeper beaten.

Mark Connolly sent McGonigle in behind with a searching pass over the top of the visiting defence on 57 minutes. The Dungiven man did brilliantly to hold off his man but his strike was saved well by the trailing leg of Mork.

HB Torshavn finally had a shot on target on 67 minutes when Faroese international midfielder Dan Í Soylu fired low towards the net from just inside the penalty area but Maher saved well.

Maher produced a brilliant save at his near post to deny Adrian Justinussen who was put through on goal by a lovely defence splitting pass from Ari Jonsson on 74 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Faroese huffed and puffed but Derry defended solidly in the final five minutes of the tie and fully deserved their place in the next round as they quickly turned attention to a trip to Finland.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; McMullan (B. Kavanagh 83), Diallo, Dummigan, Patching (P. McEleney 66), Duffy, McGonigle (Mullen 77); Subs Not Used; Ryan, Lemoignan, Coll, S. McEleney, McEneff, C. Kavanagh.

HB Tórshavn: Mørk; Sorensen (Dahl 89), Wardum, Askham, Davidsen; Samuelsen (Mohr 71), Justinussen, Berger (Hansen 71), Í Soylu (Praest 83), Jónsson; Borchers; Subs Not Used - Gestsson, Jensen, Thomsen, Mouritsen, Johansen, Chukwudi.

Referee: Tomas Klima (Czech Republic).

--Simon Collins

Multimedia Reporter

02871272253