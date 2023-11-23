SADOU Diallo turned down advances from clubs in England and Scotland in favour of staying with Derry City because he's 'fallen in love with the city' and believes in Ruaidhri Higgins' ambitious project to 'achieve great things' on Foyleside.

The former Man City youth player has been a revelation since joining the club midway through the 2022 campaign and at the age of 24 he's prepared to offer up his prime years in football to the Candy Stripes.

He made clear his desire to commit to Derry in an interview with the 'Journal' two months before the expiration of his contract, claiming it would be 'silly to leave' and he stood by his word when accepting a new two-year deal with the Brandywell outfit this week.

City boss Higgins is 'delighted' the central midfielder opted to remain at the club as he puts the final pieces of the jigsaw together in the off-season but for Diallo, he claims he was never going to walk away from the opportunity to win the League of Ireland with a club and city he's clearly taken to his heart.

Sadou Diallo, Derry City FC. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2333GS – 26

"Like I said before, it would be silly of me to go anywhere else," said Diallo. "I feel like the team is building something special. It wasn't to be last season but going forward I think we're going to go from strength to strength.

"I'm so happy the manager believes in me and I'm really happy to be in the city. I've made friends outside the club and of course inside the club as well, so it would've been silly of me to go anywhere else.

"I feel we have a strong squad and it goes without saying that I want to win the league. Everyone else at the club shares that same ambition, from the manager all the way down to the fans. So I want to be a part of that hopefully next year and I feel we will be pushing on to achieve great things."

Diallo claims he was 'never leaving' and Higgins evidently didn't need to do too much persuading to convince the former Forest Green man to buy into his plans but his mum, Rougue, certainly had some sway in his decision.

Sadou Diallo, pictured with Brian Maher and Adam O’Reilly with the President’s Cup, says he wants to win the league with Derry City.

"It was a big decision from my side because I'm coming into the prime of my career," he explained. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else than Derry because I understand the way the team works, the management, the staff and the whole city itself. I've fallen in love with the city. So I'm really delighted the club wanted me to stay."

As a family man, his mum's approval was significant. "I think, especially my mum, going anywhere else didn't really make sense to her because she was saying I'm happy at Derry, why would I change that? And that kind of helped make my decision easier. She said; 'just keep enjoying it. Keep progressing and do even more next year'.

The hurt of missing out on playing in the FAI Cup final due to suspension has fuelled his desire to win trophies with Derry and to be involved in the big occasions. He believes he's matured since that disappointment. So what more does he feel he can offer the club next year?

"Definitely, I feel I have a lot more to offer. From that red card and missing the cup final I felt last year I needed to make up for it in a way and I played with a lot of emotion at times. I feel that's made me grow as a player and as a person. I'll just be focussed at one game at a time. I'll work hard and just keep kicking on to the next game. But yeah, there's definitely a lot more to come.

Sadou Diallo believes he's got a lot more to offer Derry City and is delighted to agree new terms.

"I didn't get any goals in the league next year but hopefully that's something that does change next year. I'm just focussed on doing my best, working harder and trying to improve on my weaknesses and just keep doing what I'm good at."

The arrival of winger Daniel Kelly has excited Diallo and while he's enjoying some family time in Manchester right now after travelling over the past couple of weeks, he's already looking forward to December 28th when the squad report back for preseason.

"Yeah, the break has been good so far. I've just been getting in some family time back in Manchester. It's a long window by the way, so you never know what the ins and outs are going to be like. I think we just needed competition for places really and in each position to have two or three that can compete for that same position. We could have two different starting elevens. It's just down to us players to work hard and be in the eleven every week.

"In each position I think you need at least two players. I've played against him [Kelly] and he's a quality player. He's very direct and creative and has an eye for goal as well so I can't wait to be playing and training with him.

Diallo gets into his stride against Shamrock Rovers.