Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins announces the signing of Sam Todd from UCD. Photo by Kevin Moore (MCI Photo)

The 25 year-old left-footed centre half returns to Brandywell after a six year absence during which he gained invaluable experience at both Finn Harps and UCD.

Todd left in January 2018 for Ballybofey as he wasn't guaranteed first team action and his decision was justified as the player was unveiled as a City player ahead of their Europa Conference League qualifier against HB Torshavn in the Faroe Islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted to be fair," he said as his move was confirmed at the team hotel in Torshavn on Wednesday morning."It's been ongoing since probably January when Higgins first spoke to me but I'm delighted to get in over the line.

Derry City announce the signing of Sam Todd from UCD outside the team hotel in Torshavn. Photograph by Kevin Moore (MCI Photo).

"I was at Derry at underage level and loved my time but had to leave because I wasn't getting any playing time," he explained. "I wasn't guaranteed playing time so I went to Harps.

"I had two seasons there and two seasons at UCD so overall I've had five or six years of Premier Division football behind me so I have a lot of experience and I think that's benefitted me big time.

"I'm delighted to come back and hopefully I can stamp my place in the team. "I'm just looking forward to getting going. Ruaidhri spoke to me about the team, the age profile of the team as well and everything just fitted me so I thought, that's where I want to go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's making his way back to full fitness after recovering from a knee injury and hopes to be involved in Higgins' squad in the next three weeks.

The Donegal man's arrival boosts Higgins' defensive options and he's excited to join the likes of Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannet and his former Harps teammates, Shane McEleney and Ciaran Coll.

"There's exciting times ahead. Derry are doing so well this season and it's exciting to be a part of it. I've played against Mark Connolly a few times whenever he was at Dundalk. I played with Shane and Ciaran Coll, they're all good players.

"So what qualities will he bring to the table?"I'll give 100 per cent every game," he insisted. "I'm aggressive, good at defending, a threat in the box but I just want to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was drilled into me about playing out from the back at underage so I think I'll fit in perfectly under Ruaidhri. I'm just excited to get going."

Todd played for Derry City's U19 squad for the short 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons and was included in Kenny Shiels' senior squad during the pre-season of 2017.

In January 2018 he signed with Finn Harps on loan, before joining Ollie Horgan’s men on a permanent deal later that year.