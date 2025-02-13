TIERNAN Lynch says his Derry City squad is 99.9% completed with another centre back still on his radar.​

​However, Carndonagh man Sam Todd is confident he's the answer to the City boss' defensive concerns and is ready to prove his worth.

Of course Lynch knows all about the quality of Todd who joined him at Larne on loan during last summer and played a string of games in the Irish League and in Europe.

Derry have almost two players for every other position but are concerningly light in the central defensive positions. There's expected to be at least one new face at Brandywell before the League of Ireland window closes but Todd looks sharps and wants to stake his claim to partner Mark Connolly at the heart of defence.

Sam Todd chats with Patrick McElheney. Photograph: George Sweeney

He returned from Inver Park in top shape; "Whenever I first came to Derry [July 2023] I was coming off the back of an injury so I hadn't played in eight or nine months. I went out on loan to Larne and got the confidence back and I feel good going into this season. I'm feeling sharp and just raring to go."

The 26 year-old former Finn Harps and UCD defender believes his short term loan at Larne will stand him in good stead this term.

"It was a good experience but I'm glad to be back. I got plenty of games under my belt, league games and European games at a high level but I'm buzzing to be back for pre-season.

"I was playing at Larne until Christmas and came back for pre-season in January but it's a different challenge."

He's 26 years-old now so no longer wet behind the ears and knows exactly what League of Ireland football is about.

"I've been around the league a while now. I've played three years with Harps, three years with UCD and obviously half a season last year with Derry. I've been around the league and know the league but I'm glad to be back and ready for a new season."

Knowing the demands Lynch places on his players and the regimented schedule he has implemented already gave Todd a slight advantage over some of the others heading into preseason.

"Tiernan is great. Whenever I first went to Larne I saw it straight away. Even with the facilities they have up there he brought them in and he's doing the same here at Derry. He's exciting. He likes to play on the front foot and play exciting football.

"He was very good when I went to Larne and I was delighted when he got the job here and I was delighted to come back."

Todd never properly recovered after a high profile mistake cost Derry against Bohemians last March as his confidence dipped but he insists he's learned from those setbacks and comes back stronger for it.

It was a dramatic few weeks for the defender before going on loan having got sent off at Tolka Park before scoring the winner against Cork City in Turner's Cross in the FAI Cup.

But that individual error at Dalymount when his backpass set up Bohs striker Dayle Rooney for the opening goal in the defeat was a difficult one to come back from as he was subbed off early into the second half.

"It obviously wasn't something I planned to do but it happened in the game, it happens in football but you just have to move on and bounce back."