Shelbourne keeper Conor Kearns gets a strong hand to the ball to deny Ben Doherty in the first half.

SHELBOURNE substitute Sean Boyd stunned Derry City with a 90th minute equaliser to consolidate top spot for the Dubliners.

Damien Duff's charges were on the brink of surrendering leadership of the table for the first time since March 4th after Paul McMullan's 56th minute strike handed Derry a deserved lead.

The Scotsman curled a terrific effort into the bottom corner after intercepting Gavin Molloy's pass on the edge of the penalty area - his first goal for the club in his 35th appearance since joining from Dundee last summer.

Derry City winger Paul McMullan celebrates scoring his first goal for the club against Shelbourne at Brandywell. Photo by Kevin Moore.

Derry had dominated the scoring chances with McMullan earlier hitting the post before Pat Hoban sent a close range header narrowly wide in the first half.

The home attendance were on the verge of celebrating a statement win until Boyd got onto the end of Will Jarvis' cross at the near post and steered it beyond Brian Maher.

Shamrock Rovers' shock loss against Waterford at Tallaght earlier in the day had presented an opportunity for both teams prior to kick-off but while neither could capitalise fully, Shels will be delighted with the result.

Since the 2022 FAI Cup Final meeting between the two sides have met on five previous occasions with just three goals scored. It was a fifth draw in succession between the clubs!

It had all the markings for another stalemate and chances were at a premium in the opening stages but Liam Burt engineered an opening after 10 minutes.

The Glaswegian dispossessed O'Reilly in the middle of the park but fired a 25 yard strike harmlessly wide of Maher's goal.

Derry almost unlocked the Shels' defence three minutes later when Hoban dropped deep before sending a lovely first time ball over the top for Ben Doherty to run onto but Conor Kearns was quick off his line and made a crucial stop with his outstretched arm.

The Candystripes came within the width of the post of taking the lead on 17 minutes when a corner kick was headed clear but it fell invitingly to McMullan who was in acres of space on the edge of the box. The Scotsman struck the ball on the volley and it bounced off the outside of the post and went wide.

Derry really should've been ahead on 32 minutes when Doherty crossed dangerously from the edge of the box into the six yard box where Hoban met it with a downward header which bounced the wrong side of the post.

Shelbourne finished the half with their best spell of the game which fashioned consecutive corners but the Dubliners couldn't capitalise and the teams went in scoreless at the break.

Derry finally got their noses in front after calamitous defending from Shelbourne 11 minutes after the break.

Kameron Ledwidge played the ball back briskly to Kearns who put Gavin Molloy under pressure inside the his own penalty area. His loose pass towards Jonathan Lunney was intercepted by McMullan who struck it first time into the bottom corner from 18 yards for his first goal for the club.

The Brandywell club were denied a second by a smart save from Kearns on 71 minutes after Patching found the run of O'Reilly but the Shels keeper's outstretched leg stopped the Cork man's shot superbly.

It looked as if Shels would drop from top spot for the first time in two months until Will Jarvis crossed towards the near post in the final minute of regulation time and Boyd did brilliantly to get in front of McJannet and steer it beyond Maher.

It was a cruel blow for the Candystripes who enjoyed the better of the chances on the night but Shels will be delighted as they maintained their position on the summit.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet,Coll; O’Reilly, Patching, McMullan; Kelly (Diallo 81), Hoban, Doherty; Subs Not Used - Ryan, Harkin, S. McEleney, Mullen, Todd, McGinty, Patton. Barr.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon (Farrell 79), Barrett, Molly, Ledwidge (Wilson 68), Lunney; Coyle, Burt; Jarvis, Martin (Smith h-t), O’Sullivan (Boyd 68) ; Subs Not Used - Healy, Smith,Ward, Williams, Temple, Caffrey.