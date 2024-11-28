Young footballers show off their skills to coach Sean Davis at Templemore.

​Due to popular demand and the success of the last course, the Sean Davis three day 'Christmas Fun Soccer Bonanza’ Academy will take place from January 2nd to January 4th.

The coaching will cater for boys and girls aged 5-18 years and includes the fun of dribbling, shooting, heading, passing and control through the specialised fun coaching techniques.

There are also numerous mini-soccer competitions, such as the “World Cup”, “Premier League”,

“Spanish League” and “ Champions League”, as well as the ever popular Strikers Shoot-Out and Penalty King and Queen competitions.

The coaching staff will include Bernie Rutherford [IFA and European B Licence], Connor Hasson [IFA and European B Licence] and Mark Canning [IFA Coach and European B Licence].

The co-ordinator of the course is Sean Davis, a former Manchester United, Middlesborough, Torquay United and Sligo Rovers player. Sean is the holder of the European “A” Coaching Licence to add to his IFA, FAI and FA Badges.

Registration for the course will take place on Thursday, January 2nd at 10a.m. Lunch is from 12:30pm to 1pm and the course finishes at 3 p.m. each day. In addition to the coaching, each participant on the course will receive a Free Soccer Achievement Certificate and free refreshments daily.

Also there are hundreds of prizes to be won including boot-bags, trophies and medals.

The cost of the course is £50. payable on the morning of the course. For further information contact Sean Davis FAI,IFA,FA, European A Licence Coach on 07787791880.