Danny Mullen says next week's clash with Shamrock Rovers won't decide the title chase. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2334GS – 06

The former St Mirren, Dundee and Partick Thistle front man gabbed his second goal since his July move to Brandywell in Wednesday's thumping 5-0 victory over UCD, a result which tees things up perfectly for the champions visit to Foyleside on September 15th.

The midweek win means Ruaidhri Higgins side now trail Rovers by four points with the opportunity to bring that back to the minimum, but regardless of the result next week, Mullen says the race for the title will go to the wire.

"It is not a must win but obviously it would be great to win it," explained Mullen after opening Derry's account at the Belfield Bowl after only two minutes.

"You never know what can happen if you don't win it so we are just going to look to win the game, but if it doesn't work out like that, we are not going to down tools, we will push to the end.

"It is a massive game and we have set ourselves up nicely for it. If we get the win we will put ourselves a point behind with everything to play for."

Wednesday's display saw Mullen's goal added to by a brace each from Brandon Kavanagh and Will Patching as Derry wrapped up the points before the hour mark.

"Yeah, to round the game off with I've goals, it was a all round good performance," added Mullen, "I thought we dominated from start to finish and, personally, to get another goal - with my first touch as well - you can't ask for a better start. It set us up for a good performance and a very good three points which push us closer to the top.

"The one thing the gaffer kept saying to us was 'Be professional' and I think that showed. We turned up and didn't just think it was going to happen, we made it happen. It was a good performance and another one we can build on.

"It's been a busy schedule but out of the last nine points we have got seven and have set ourselves up for a good finish to the end of the season."

Despite his delight at his own two goals in three games, Mullen said it was crucial Derry continue to spread to goals across the team.

"We've been chipping in all across the pitch. It was good to get another goal for myself and more minutes under the belt. As I say, there were good deliveries into the box and all five goal were good goals. The boys are playing with confidence and that is only going to stand us in good stead going forward.

"When I came here I looked at the squad and I felt that we could do something special this year. It's healthy competition. It pushes you to try and stay in the team and when you get your chance to try and get into that team.