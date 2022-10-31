THREE-IN a row champions Shamrock Rovers lifted the Premier Division trophy at a sold out Tallaght Stadium after ending Derry City's 20 match unbeaten domestic run.

Rory Gaffney's first half strike proved enough for the win as the Hoops were in party mood, the victory opening up a 10 point gap on their nearest rivals with a game to go.

Ruaidhri Higgins had hoped the title race would still be in the balance going into this penultimate league clash but draws against back to back Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers put paid to that challenge.

Having finished 24 points behind Rovers last season, Derry have significantly closed the gap and this latest head to head was further proof of that.

However, the City boss wasn’t impressed with his team’s overall performance.

"I don’t think there was much of an edge in it,” said Higgins. “There was nothing riding on it, they had the league won. There was a lack of edge, particularly in the first half. It was a poor goal for us to concede. Second half we got a bit better in some periods but it’s our first domestic defeat in 21 games so the players were excellent I would’ve just liked a small bit more from us tonight.”

Derry certainly had their chances with Jamie McGonigle and Michael Duffy going close in the first half but they looked jaded and now need a point in their final match of the season at home to Dundalk next week to secure second place ahead of that long awaited FAI Cup Final on November 13th.

Derry City players perform a guard of honour for league champions Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on Sunday night. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

Gaffney's close range strike on 39 minutes separated the sides in the end and Rovers were deservedly crowned champions in front of a raucous home support.

Derry had their chances in the first half and after three minutes Patrick McEleney crossed deep towards the back post where Duffy peeled off his marker but the winger sliced his effort on the volley harmlessly wide.

Rovers began to dominate the ball and when Richie Towell sent a dangerous inswinging ball towards the Derry six yard box it sailed just beyond the head of Gaffney.

Jamie McGonigle felt he should've had a penalty on 13 minutes when he attempted to get onto McJannet's header into the danger area and appeared to trip over the foot of Towell, however, referee Rob Harvey was well positioned and waved play on.

Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle came close with a first half effort against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Will Patching then clipped a lovely ball over the Rovers defence towards Boyce who ran unopposed into the box but the Ramelton man couldn't get his head on it and the chance was lost.

Derry's best chance of the half arrived on the half hour mark when Sean Hoare's attempted back pass on the volley went straight to the feet of McGonigle who ran towards goal. The striker's shot towards the far post was turned behind by the outstretched hand of Alan Mannus as Hoare breathed a sigh of relief.

At the other end Dan Cleary crossed towards the back post where Lee Grace's close range downward header was saved by Brian Maher.

Duffy fired a shot from 25 yards narrowly over the bar after a lovely move.

However, Rovers hit the front six minutes from the half-time interval when Lyons burst forward on the left and his cutback deflected into the path of Gaffney in the six yard box. The striker's first attempt was blocked by Shane McEleney at full stretch but the rebound fell fortunately to Gaffney who made no mistake with his second attempt.

Maher denied Towell's ferocious shot from the edge of the box with a smart save as Rovers tried to turn the screw but Derry managed to go into the break with just the single goal separating the teams.

McGonigle latched onto a long ball at the start of the second half and did well to turn onto his right foot before curling his strike over the bar.

The Dungiven man tested Mannus again moments later with a strike from distance during a lively opening from both teams.

Neil Farrugia weaved his way dangerously into the Derry penalty box and just as he was about to bear down on goal McJannet made an outstanding tackle to deny the Rovers man.

Mark Connolly made a brave tackle to block Gaffney's shot from 12 yards and Boyce then charged down Lyons' follow-up as Derry held on.

Higgins made four substitutions on 75 minutes with Duffy, Patching, McGonigle and Boyce replaced by Brandon Kavanagh, Ryan Graydon, James Akintunde and Joe Thomson.

And Stephen Bradley used the opportunity to make a double substitution of his own with Ireland internationals Jack Byrne and Graham Burke replacing Towell and Farrugia.

And Byrne made an instant impact with a lovely pass from deep to set Burke through on goal. The Rovers hitman forced a fine save from Maher and when Lyons picked up possession, he was barged in the back by Dummigan on the edge of the area but Rovers failed to capitalise on the resultant free-kick.

Derry had a great chance to test Mannus with three minutes left with a free-kick from a promising position but Kavanagh's curling effort struck the wall and went behind for a corner.

The Candystripes couldn't break Rovers' resolve in the end and the 20 times champions finished their home campaign on a winning note.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Lyons, Kavanagh (Finn 86), Hoare (Power 86), Farrugia (Byrne 77); Ferizaj (Gannon 58), Gaffney, Towell (Burke 77); Subs Not Used - Pohls, O'Neill Serdeniuk, Emakhu.

Derry City: Maher: Boyce (Thomson 75), McEleney, Connolly, McJannet; Dummigan, Diallo, McEleney, Duffy (B.Kavanagh 75); Patching (Graydon 75); McGonigle (Akintunde 75); Subs Not Used - Lemoignan, Coll, Glass, McEneff, Porter.