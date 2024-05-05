Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since the 2022 FAI Cup Final at the Aviva where Derry City ran riot in a dominant 4-1 victory, the Tolka Park outfit have shown a marked improvement.

Derry have met Shels on five occasions since and there's been just three goals scored in those fixtures - evidence of how competitive it's become.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds finished in fourth spot last season and are leading the way this term and Higgins believes they've shown they are the real deal.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff returns to Brandywell on Monday night. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 81

The first meeting of the season at Tolka Park ended scoreless but victory on Monday night for Derry would see them go level on points with the Drumcondra men and potential top of the table depending on Shamrock Rovers result at home to Waterford.

“Results elsewhere are irrelevant to me,” said Higgins. “I just want us to be prepared in the best possible manner, without having much time, but we'll come here tomorrow night with the desire to try and win the game.

“It's a really tough game, obviously. Shelbourne are top of the league, they've been outstanding, they've got better and better over the last couple of years," added the Derry boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I expect a really tough game, two good teams, and we'll have our home crowd behind us, and we need them to get right behind us. It's a Monday night, it's a difficult fixture, so we'll need everybody, players on the pitch, people in the stands, staff, everyone pulling together to try and get us over the line and get us a big win.

"It’s two good teams, and they're really well coached obviously, they've added real talent as well at the top end, they've kept their defensive solidity, but they've added real flair at the top end, and they're without doubt challengers to win the league. I know it's still very early in the season, but it's an important game and one we're looking forward to.”

Ex-Ireland and Chelsea star Duff described Derry as 'football gods in this country' and is preparing his side for a 'very dangerous game'.

“It's some statement isn't it? responded Higgins. "No, listen, Damien's a great fella, I've obviously worked with him before, he's a good fella, he's done an outstanding job there. We've a lot of good players here, and some to come back from injury as well, which we're looking forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shelbourne have definitely got a bit of everything. They've got real talent in attacking areas, they don't give up much, they're good defensively as well, so we're coming up against a really well-rounded team, and it's up to us to take the game to them at home and try and win it.”