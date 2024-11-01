Derry City 0 Shelbourne 1

DERRY CITY players had to watch rivals Shelbourne lift the league trophy at Brandywell on the final day of a hugely frustrating season in a fixture which was long pencilled in as a potential title decider.

A title decider it was but Derry, main protagonists in the most compelling race in recent history, weren’t in the running having won just twice since the teams last met in a scoreless draw at Tolka Park back on August 5th.

Shamrock Rovers, back from the dead numerous times over the course of the season, were remarkably top of the table for the first time all year with four minutes to go when Harry Wood popped up to fire in his first goal of the season and the most precious of his career on Foyleside which sealed the deal for Shels.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff won the league title at Brandywell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 81

It was enough to clinch a first league title for the Dubliners since 2006 – that famous season when Ruaidhri Higgins was part of a Derry City team who lost out on the championship on goal difference.

Duff, who has been at the helm since 2021, made the classy gesture of applauding the Derry fans at the final whistle but there was no doubt his team deserved their celebrations on the Brandywell pitch, finishing two points clear of their nearest rivals.

FAI Cup finalists Derry City needed Sligo Rovers to do them a favour and take points off St Pat's at the Showgrounds to secure European football via their league position.

The Saints clinched the win which secured third spot meaning Higgins' side had to settle for fourth and must win a second FAI Cup in three years to guarantee their place in the Europa League next year.

It could've been a different story but Danny Mullen's close range header cannoned off the crossbar in the second half.

Shels did have plenty of opportunities themselves but Brian Maher stood tall to deny Sean Gannon while Wood missed a glorious chance late on when clean through on goal.

Higgins fielded a strong side despite the obvious temptation to rest his key players for the final and they started brightly.

Derry should've hit the front two minutes later when Duffy floated a free-kick towards the back post where Boyce was in acres of space but the defender's downward header was the wrong side of the post.

Paddy Barrett drilled a free kick low across the surface from 30 yards moments later but it just skimmed wide of the far post.

Shels came so close to taking the lead on 17 minutes and it was a man on loan from title rivals Rovers, Liam Burt, who could've inflicted the damage on his parent club.

Sean Boyd played Burt in behind Andre Wisdom on the right flank but the midfield man's low strike went across the face of goal and the wrong side of the far post.

Diallo did brilliantly on the left flank to take it past two Shels defenders before slipping the ball into the feet of Duffy but Conor Kearns saved well from the PFAI player of the year nominee.

Ten minutes before the break Paul McMullan did brilliantly to weave his way into the penalty area before slotting a lovely throughball into the path of Whelan but the striker's close range effort was saved well by Kearns at his near post.

With Rovers taking a 1-0 lead into the break in Tallaght against Waterford, Shels needed to step it up in the second half on Foyleside if they were to bridge that 18 year gap.

There was a nervous moment for Idehen two minutes into the second half when the ex-Bristol City youngster miscued his backpass allowing Boyd to nip in but his blushes were spared by a brave save from Maher who stood tall to block the strike.

JJ Lunney's cleverly disguised free-kick from wide on the right moments later was well read by Maher who saved low at his front post.

With Dylan Watts doubling Rovers' lead in Dublin on 54 minutes, Shels simply needed to find the net but it was Derry who came closest 60 seconds later.

Boyce crossed dangerously into the six yard box and Mullen rose highest but headed his close range effort off the crossbar.

Rayhaan Tulloch flashed an effort wide of the target as Shels upped the ante on the hour mark before Boyd's shot from a similar position on the edge of the box went across and wide.

Winner of 10 league titles, Sean Gannon had a great chance to put Shels ahead with 20 minutes to go when Ali Coote played him into space inside the penalty area but his tame, side-footed effort was saved by Maher.

With Padraig Amond making it 2-1 against Rovers there was the chance of a further twist in the tale.

Shels had big claims for a penalty on 78 minutes when Mark Connolly appeared to clip the heels of Coote inside the box but referee Paul McLaughlin wasn't impressed.

With four minutes to go Boyd's free kick went through a body of players and was saved by Maher but substitute Wood was well placed to fire the rebound home to spark wild scenes of celebrations.

Rendition of 'Duff's in your head' rang out around Brandywell as the Ireland legend edged closer to that league title triumph, his team back on the summit.

The meanest defence in the top flight, Shels needed to hold firm for the seven additional minutes signalled to secure a 13th clean sheet of the season and the league title!

Wood could have sealed it and settled the nerves with 60 seconds to go when he found himself clean through but with just Maher to beat he fluffed his lines and fired high over the bar.

It mattered little as his goal was enough to clinch that elusive league triumph for the Dubliners as the travelling Shelbourne fans raced onto the Brandywell pitch to celebrate.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Idehen (S. McEleney 75), Wisdom; Diallo (Davenport 74), O'Reilly, McMullan (Robertson 74); Whelan (Patching 65), Mullen, Duffy.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Barrett, Ledwidge, Wilson; Lunney, Coyle (Caffrey 60); Tulloch (Wood 74), Burt (Coote 60), Martin (Griffin 88); Boyd.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Ardee).