​PLAYING IN Cup Finals takes on greater significance the older you get and Derry City captain Patrick McEleney believes there's 'something extra special' about Sunday's 2024 FAI Senior Cup decider.

​It's quite the statement given he's about to feature in his NINTH blue riband showpiece when he leads Derry City out against Drogheda United at the Aviva Stadium. Only Shamrock Rovers legend William 'Sacky' Glen has appeared in more FAI Cup Finals than the City skipper who is seeking to lift the trophy for a FIFTH time. The last occasion McEleney lifted it was in 2022 after a 4-0 drubbing of Shelbourne - a moment he claims outshone the rest. "Lifting it for Derry was number one," he claimed. "It was probably number one in my career to be honest. Obviously scoring the winner there; I've set up goals for Dundalk there and we've gone on to win it but just winning it and lifting it is the pinnacle so that's the goal." Again, a significant statement from a man who completed a league and cup double with Dundalk when he powered in the winning header in the 2018 final against Cork City. "It's amazing," beamed the City captain. "There's something special about this one. I don't know if it's because I'm getting older and you don't know when your last opportunity to win it again will come. So that's possibly it. "Then there's the fact you're wains are getting older and starting to understand and it's special for them. It's an amazing day for everybody but you have to do the business." Nostalgic sentiments also become stronger with age and McEleney is learning to cherish these occasions as cup final fever gripped the local schools this week when Derry players visited young supporters around the city. "I have my own kids and getting into their schools over the past couple of weeks was special for them as well. You can see all the pictures from this week and we'll be taking another massive crowd down this year again. So it'll be up to us to make sure we do the business for everybody." That record of 10 FAI Cup Final appearances (not including replays) held by Glen is something McEleney is acutely aware of and it's one he'd love to at least equal. "I was made aware that I'll be just one behind the record and it's obviously a proud achievement but my main focus now is getting to lift it again. "It does [mean more] when you get older. You start taking it in a bit more." There will be no sentimentality afforded by Drogheda but McEleney is determined to make it a winning return to the national stadium. "I've won four out of the eight and I want to win five out of the nine. I want a positive spin on it. It's an amazing day. It's one of the days where you walk out and you feel like a legit footballer for an hour and a half instead of walking out to 4G," he laughed. "Naw, it's an amazing place to play. The pitch is massive and always in great condition. You're getting 30,000 to 40,000 people watching you and it's a chance to show people what you can do and what you're capable of." The 33 year-old, finds himself out of contract this month but revealed talks are 'progressing' with his hometown club and he's hoping to extend his stay at the club and get the opportunity to add more honours to his glowing CV. "It's progressing now," confirmed McEleney. "Obviously there's a few of us (out of contract) but we're chatting. Aye of course," he responded when asked if he was hoping to stay, "You would rather things were done already but it's going in the right direction and it will be sooner rather than later hopefully." For now the focus is solely on Sunday. "I'll be doing everything and the players will be doing everything this week to make sure come Sunday we're fully prepared for it. We're in the week of it now and especially things like the media day, it can flip that switch and you really look forward to the Sunday. It's full stream ahead now. "I'm just really excited and desperate to win now. Winning one out of the two trophies, is it a good season?