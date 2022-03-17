St Columb's College boss Mark Scoltock happy with Schools Cup Final victory
St Columb's College teacher Mark Scoltock was delighted after his side put on a five star display to see of St Louis Grammar, in the Danske Bank U18 NI Schools Cup Final.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:56 am
It was an entertaining final at Coleraine Showgrounds with Scoltock’s team producing some fine flowing football - their midfielders were outstanding throughout - and St Louis relying on the counter-attack to put their opponents under pressure.
But for some top saves from St Louis' goalkeeper Barry McCloskey and the woodwork denying them twice, the Derry men would have won by a bigger margin, but Scoltock was happy with his side's overall performance.