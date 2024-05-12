St. Joseph’s Boys’ (Derry) 2, Aquinas Grammar (Belfast) 0

Two first half goals at a sun-drenched Blanchflower Stadium, Belfast on Thursday proved enough for St. Joseph’s Boys U12s to see off Belfast

school Aquinas Grammar and bring the NI Schools’ FA U12 Plate back to Derry.

The final saw a game of open football with both sides creating chances but two first half strikes, the first a penalty, the second a headed goal from a corner, were enough to secure victory for St. Joseph’s.

The game opened with St. Joseph’s creating the better chances and it was striker Liam Gallagher who got his team off to the perfect start after only 10 minutes. A through ball from Shea O’Hara saw Gallagher turn past his marker before being brought down inside the area. The referee pointed to the spot and it was young Gallagher who stepped up to neatly slot home and give the Derry boys the lead.

The Belfast school attempted applied pressure in the search for an equaliser but St. Joseph’s back four, ably marshalled by captain Kian Gibbons and goalkeeper Conor Clarke, thwarted any danger of conceding.

And midway through the half, it was St. Joseph’s who added to their lead. Harry Morrow won a corner on the right and his resultant kick was met by the head of Shea Quigley who gave the Aquinas keeper no chance, slotting low into the corner to give the Derry boys a 2-0 half-time lead.

Aquinas came out all guns blazing in the second half but again netminder Clarke was on hand to keep his side in front. Most notably, was a brave dive at the feet of the Belfast side’s striker when he broke through on goals.

A bout of pressure on the St Joseph’s goal midway through the half saw three corners aptly dealt with and, from the latter, a St. Joseph’s breakaway saw Gallagher dart past two defenders but his shot was parried wide for a corner. From the resultant St. Joseph’s corner Morrow had a chance to put the game beyond Aquinas but was unlucky with his shot from inside the area.

It was the travelling support of St. Joseph’s who had the loudest cheer of the day as the full time whistle sounded to confirm St. Joseph’s as champions with captain Kian Gibbons climbing the steps to lift the trophy.

Best for St. Joseph’s was goalkeeper Conor Clarke while the back four unit of Caoimhin Hassan, Kian Gibbons, Alfie Kelly and Shane Woodrow were superb and solid throughout. Midfielder Shea Quigley had a notable game and upfront striker and this year’s highest goalscorer Liam Gallagher stood out.

St. Joseph’s Boys School: Conor Clarke; Shane Woodrow; Dion MacFarland; Alfie Kelly; Kian Gibbons (capt.); Shea O’Hara; Shea Quigley; Caleb O’Doherty; Liam Gallagher; Harry Morrow, Caoimhin Hassan. (Subs) Aaron McVeigh; Odhran Moreland; Kevin Bond; Oisin McMonagle, Jake Boyle.

1 . St. Joseph's players celebrate with their supporters at Thursday's u-12 Ni Schools Final. St. Joseph's players celebrate with their supporters at Thursday's u-12 Ni Schools Final. (Photo: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

