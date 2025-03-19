Creggan’s St. Joseph’s Boys School will be aiming for glory when they face a strong Integrated College, Dungannon team in the Danske Bank U18 NI Schools’ Cup final in Belfast on Thursday.

This will be a first for the local side at this age group and they will be up against a school that were in the final two years ago and went one better last year by taking the trophy back to Dungannon.

It must be said that the Creggan school have pedigree with a number of their squad having won the N.I. U16 Schools Cup two years ago at the same venue and they will be confident of success at the Blanchflower Stadium once again. This squad narrowly were eliminated in the latter stages of the competition last year and possess players who are currently playing with Derry City FC, Institute FC, and Limavady United.

St. Joseph’s path to the final included victories against Limavady Grammar, Cambridge House Ballymena, Belfast High School, Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock and North Coast Integrated College.

PE teacher and coach Mr. Emmett McGinty said he’s quietly confident and believes his team can do enough on the day to bring the cup back over the Glenshane to Derry.

“We had a tough encounter in the semi-final, winning away to North Coast Integrated College coming away with a 4-2 victory,” he explained, “In saying that, another Derry college, Lumen Christi were well beaten 4-0 in the other semi- final. Dungannon will provide formidable opposition but I have every faith in this group of 16 who have answered every question asked of them through the rounds this year.”

St Joseph’s coach and MUFC Foundation employee Declan Lynch said: “Our panel is strong all over the park and the boys believe in their abilities. We’ve come through the various rounds, were well prepared and drilled, and our strongest battle was against North Coast.’

Ciara Deane, Principal at St. Joseph’s says she is absolutely delighted to see another first for the school and wished her students the best of luck.

“Best wishes to our captain Ciaran Mullan and all the squad for Thursday,” said the St. Joseph’s Principal, “Our boys have reached the under-18 final for the first time and it’s important we show them full support in their endeavours to bring the Danske Bank trophy back to St. Joseph’s.

"I would call on all parents, grandparents, siblings, past pupils and indeed, anyone who has any involvement with our school to make their way to Belfast and support St. Joseph’s if possible.”

Thursday’s final will be held in the Danny Blanchflower Stadium in Belfast with a kick-off of 1pm.

1 . Jacob Cregan – GK - featured in the early rounds against Limavady Grammar and Cambridge House. Calm and assured in goal and provides excellent backup when needed.

2 . Kyle Nixon – Midfielder – a dynamic wide player with great feet and trickery. Performed brilliantly well when called upon in the quarter final for his team and has scored the winner in a NI Cup final in previous years.

3 . Tommie McLaughlin – Forward – leads the line extremely well. Works his socks off for the team every game and sets the tempo from the front. Always a man for a big goal in a big game.

4 . Caolan Harkin – GK – also featured in the early rounds against Limavady Grammar and Cambridge House. Good shot stopper and has gained valuable confidence from this experience.