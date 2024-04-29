The team, led by NI Schoolboy international Glenn McCourt, are confident of winning the trophy after coming through some difficult games in the run-up to the final and ahead of the big day, we take a look at the players hoping to bring the trophy back over the Glenshane Pass . . . .
1. Odhran Patton (Goalkeeper): Excellent distribution and footwork in goals. Carries a threat to start attacks as well as providing excellent reactions and shotstopping.
2. Kyle Nixon (Midfielder): A fleet-footed, dynamic midfielder who will operate between the lines to ignite attacks.
3. Reece Bowe – Defender - Shows fierce determination with his defending and a strong competitor in all areas of the field.
4. Adam Courtney – Midfielder – A strong robust player who offers power in attack and defence.
