St Joseph's Boys' target NI Schoolboys Plate glory: Let's meet the squad...

Creggan school St. Joseph’s Boys’ face St. Malachy’s College from Belfast in the final of thisyear’s U16 Northern Ireland Schoolboys’ FA Plate final at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium on Thursday.
By Jim McCafferty
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 13:07 BST

The team, led by NI Schoolboy international Glenn McCourt, are confident of winning the trophy after coming through some difficult games in the run-up to the final and ahead of the big day, we take a look at the players hoping to bring the trophy back over the Glenshane Pass . . . .

Odhran Patton – Goalkeeper – Excellent distribution and footwork in goals. Carries a threat to start attacks as well as providing excellent reactions and shotstopping. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Kyle Nixon (Midfielder): A fleet-footed, dynamic midfielder who will operate between the lines to ignite attacks.

Kyle Nixon (Midfielder): A fleet-footed, dynamic midfielder who will operate between the lines to ignite attacks. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Reece Bowe (Defender): Shows fierce determination with his defending and a strong competitor in all areas of the field.

Reece Bowe (Defender): Shows fierce determination with his defending and a strong competitor in all areas of the field. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Adam Courtney (Midfielder): A strong robust player who offers power in attack and defence.

Adam Courtney (Midfielder): A strong robust player who offers power in attack and defence. Photo: Jim McCafferty

