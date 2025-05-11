The Derry school took the lead on 12 minutes when a corner from the right saw a goalmouth scramble amid which St. Joseph’s captain Corey Harkin was on hand to blast home from 10 yards out.

Minutes later St. Joseph’s had a chance to extend their lead when Cian Griffin cut in from the right before firing low past the advancing keeper but unfortunately, narrowly wide of the upright. Striker Eoin Friel then had claims for a penalty waved away by the referee midway through the half when he was impeded as he broke though a solid Clounagh rearguard.

It was the Portadown school on top in the closing stages of the first half and with minutes remaining on the clock, they equalised with a well-worked goal, breaking through the centre and giving the St. Joseph’s netminder Conor Clarke no chance to save to l;eel it all square at the break

The second half saw the Portadown school attacking more, especially down the flanks and putting pressure on the Derry school’s back four with high crosses into the box. St. Joseph’s were playing on the counter attack, and though limited opportunities in the opening stages, they managed two close range shots to keep the Clounagh keeper on his toes.

But it was heartache for the Derry school with six minutes remaining and what looked like extra time beckoning, when they gave away a cheap free kick close to the right by-line. The in-swinging free was met by the head of the tall Clounagh striker, who fired past a helpless Clarke in goals to put his side in front.

With the clock ticking down, the Derry side went on the offensive, looking for that elusive equaliser to take it to extra time only to be caught out when Clounagh sprung a counter attack, breaking down the right. A low cross was blasted home from close range to end the contest.

A brave attempt by the Creggan school to bring another trophy home to Creggan was thwarted by a Portadown team who were physically stronger and came away with victory.

1 . Another St. Joseph's attack thwarted by the goalkeeper during Friday's Plate final. Another St. Joseph's attack thwarted by the goalkeeper during Friday's Plate final. (Photo: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . St. Joseph's midfielder Cian Griffiths attempts to evade his marker. St. Joseph's midfielder Cian Griffiths attempts to evade his marker. (Photo: Jim McCafferty) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . St. Joseph's tricky winger Eoin Friel gets away from his marker during Friday's Plate Final in Belfast. St. Joseph's tricky winger Eoin Friel gets away from his marker during Friday's Plate Final in Belfast. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

4 . Noah Harkin-McPhilips in action during Friday's NI Plate final for St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry. Noah Harkin-McPhilips in action during Friday's NI Plate final for St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales