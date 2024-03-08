Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The former Dundee United winger has been a central figure in Derry's unbeaten start to 2024 and was involved in both of Danny Mullen's goals against St Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers last weekend. He's settled in nicely since his summer signing and feeling the benefits of a full pre-season campaign.

Ruaidhrí Higgins has been building his current squad over the last three years and added just two close season signings in Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly who have hit the ground running. That gradual rebuild and ability to offer long term contracts has been an added advantage for Derry this term according to McMullan.

"We've not really changed the group that much since the summer which I think helps so you're not trying to teach five or six people into a system," said the ex-Celtic man. "We've just had Pat and ‘Dickie’ coming in and it's been the kind of start we would've hoped for.

"I think I had two weeks or something to get ready for the last six months of last season so having the full off season and the pre-season has definitely helped this year. Hopefully we can continue that in the next couple of games before the international break."

McMullan admits the manner of Monday's 2-2 draw against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght has left a 'sour taste' as Derry were within minutes of securing a significant result and back-to-back wins over two of their predicted title rivals in the space of four days.

Three points against Waterford at Brandywell tonight will certainly put a different perspective on that frustrating finale in Dublin.

"It's not a bad return [eight points from a possible 12] but I think conceding so late in the game, it kind of leaves a bit of a sour taste about Monday but I think we executed what we wanted to do down there and then we were unlucky not to come away with all three after conceding so late.

"The group is quite happy with the place we're in and we're looking forward to Friday to get going again.”

"We were quite angry with ourselves that we didn't win the game. I don't think anyone right after was looking at it as a good point considering how close we were to getting the win.

"I'm pretty sure after we get these next two games out of the way, if we can take care of our business over the next couple of weeks and then look at the table, you'll probably look at Monday's result and say it probably wasn't a bad point. But it still feels like two points lost at the moment.”

The Derry squad has shown character and 'know-how' when staging two comebacks in their last two matches and that's something McMullan believes is an 'invaluable' trait, particularly given they've picked up points without hitting top gear.

"We have people making impacts coming off the bench just shows how good a squad we've got and that's with a long list of injuries at the minute. So once we get a few bodies back we'll be really flying.

"All the guys have been around the block and know what it takes to win. That kind of experience is invaluable in a squad.

"You also need younger lads and younger legs to get about but having that know-how and knowing you can go to the end and steal points here and there and be tough to beat is invaluable especially in a long league campaign. Thankfully we have a lot of that experience in our dressing room.

"I don't think anyone feels we've played great football. We're still picking up points and when we do eventually click hopefully it keeps going from there."

His clever dummy inside the penalty area to set up Mullen in the 2-1 win over St Pat's and his inswinging corner kick for the striker to give Derry the lead in Tallaght were two crucial moments over the last two games. And McMullan has tipped his fellow Scot will continue to pop up with big goals as the season progresses.

"To be fair he called for it and it was on my left side as well so I was never swinging at that when he's behind me with a better chance at it. It worked. Sometimes you step over those and it misses and somebody runs away with it to the other end and you look like an idiot but thankfully on the night it worked and Danny made a great finish and the both of us look like geniuses," he laughed.