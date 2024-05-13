Michael Duffy believes Stephen Kenney potential return to League of Ireland management at St Patrick's Athletic would be huge for the domestic game.(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

​MICHAEL Duffy believes Stephen Kenny's potential high profile return to the League of Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic would be 'amazing' for the domestic game.

Kenny brought Duffy back to the League of Ireland from Celtic in 2017 when in charge of Dundalk and the Derry man went on to win two league titles, two FAI Cups and two League Cups at Oriel Park.

When manager of Republic of Ireland Kenny also tried to draft the winger into his squad for a Nations League match against Bulgaria only for red tape to hold up his eligibility having represented Northern Ireland at underage level.

Kenny played a key role in Duffy's development into one of the best attacking players in the country over the past five years and the Galliagh native reckons it would be a significant appointment by Pat's should talks go in the right direction over the coming hours.

Match winner Michael Duffy celebrates his late goal against Bohemians at Brandywell on Friday night (Photo: Kevin Moore)

The 52 year-old Dubliner has been out of work since November after he was let go by the FAI following the end of his contract and is believed to be in advanced talks with senior figures at Richmond Park. Pat's are hopeful they will have a new man in place for the visit of Derry on Friday when Ruaidhri Higgins could potentially be locking horns with his mentor and former manager.

Regardless of who's in charge in Inchicore this week, Duffy is determined to spoil the party but he admits the return of 'King Kenny' would be a major coup for everyone involved in the league.

"It would be a great appointment for them obviously. It would be amazing for the league. He's such a big figure for what he's done in this league. Obviously I played under him and he's a brilliant manager. So for the league it would be brilliant to have him back but I just hope we go there and win," smiled Duffy.

"We just focus on ourselves, have a good week's training and focus on Pats only. Take that game first. It's a good pitch and a good venue down there so we're looking forward to it."

City boss Higgins was asked about Kenny's potential return to League of Ireland management after Friday's 1-0 win over Bohemians and he echoed Duffy's sentiments.