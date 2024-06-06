Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DERRY City boss Ruaidhri Higgins will lock horns with his former manager Stephen Kenny in the second round of the FAI Cup as the Dubliner brings reigning champions St Patrick's Athletic to Brandywell in the second round.

Derry and St Pat's were the last teams to be paired in the second round draw made at FAI Headquarters this afternoon and ensured ex-Candy Stripes boss Kenny will make a return to Brandywell this season for the first time since his return to the League of Ireland.

Kenny, who brought the FAI Cup to Foyleside as manager in 2006 and was runner-up to Bohemians in 2008, has already gone head to head with his former player and first team coach, Higgins when he took the reins at Richmond Park on May 17th.

The current Derry boss came out on top on that occasion in a 1-0 victory in Inchicore and Higgins will be hoping for a repeat next month.

With the five times FAI Cup winners currently 14 points behind league leaders Shelbourne, it's fair to say their chances of challenging for the title have been all but extinguished this season.

However, the former Ireland manager who won the cup twice with Dundalk (2015 and 2018) will no doubt be prioritising the competition and hoping for a quickfire return to the Aviva Stadium in November for the season's showpiece.

Higgins will also be hoping to return to the FAI Cup Final having won the competition back in 2023 and it promises to be a special occasion as Kenny returns to Brandywell.

Meanwhile Finn Harps - cup champions 50 years ago - will travel to take on First Division leaders Cork City at Turners Cross and Junior Cup champions Cockhill Celtic travel to take on two-time FAI Cup winners Waterford at the RSC.

Stephen Kenny pictured during his first game as St Pat's manager against Derry City. Photo by Kevin Moore.

In another all Premier Division tie Bohemians will host Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin derby while Drogheda host Co. Louth rivals Dundalk in one of the stand-out ties of the round.

The full draw was as follows: Athlone Town v Ringmathon Rangers; Drogheda United v Dundalk; Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers; Ballyfermot United v Leeds; Cork City v Finn Harps; Galway United v Longford Town; Treaty United v Kilbarrack United; Waterford v Cockhill Celtic; Wayside Celtic FC v Wexford; Gorey Rangers v UCD; Pike Rovers v Midleton; Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne; Wilton United v Carrigaline; Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC.