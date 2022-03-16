Striker Tiernan McKinney shines in St Columb's College Schools Cup glory
Centre-forward Tiernan McKinney thought St Columb's College ran out deserved winners over St Louis Grammar, to seal the Danske Bank U18 Northern Ireland Schools Cup.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:34 pm
Two goals apiece from McKinney and Jack McFeely, plus another from Rory O’Donnell, simply blew the Ballymena men away.
St Columb’s, who were contesting the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final for the third time in six years, probably should have won a bigger margin, with McKinney himself admitting he missed a few good chances.
The talented front man along with fellow strikers McFeely and Cormac Bradley were a constant threat throughout the final, which was played in front of a good crowd, at a sunny Coleraine Showgrounds.