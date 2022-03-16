Striker Tiernan McKinney shines in St Columb's College Schools Cup glory

Two goals apiece from McKinney and Jack McFeely, plus another from Rory O’Donnell, simply blew the Ballymena men away.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Columb’s, who were contesting the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final for the third time in six years, probably should have won a bigger margin, with McKinney himself admitting he missed a few good chances.

The talented front man along with fellow strikers McFeely and Cormac Bradley were a constant threat throughout the final, which was played in front of a good crowd, at a sunny Coleraine Showgrounds.