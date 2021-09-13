Talented Derry City striker Trent Doherty scoops EA Sports Player of the Month award

Trent Kone Doherty has scooped the National Underage Leagues Player of the Month awards for July.

The youngster has been in terrific form this season, topping the U15 goalscoring charts with 13 goals at the midway point as Conor Loughery and Rory Kehoe's U15s finished top of their group.

It's been a memorable fortnight for the City forward who also featured in the Republic of Ireland U17s double header with Mexico alongside Derry U17s goalkeeper Fintan Doherty.

This year thanks to sponsors EA Sports, there will be monthly awards to highlight the outstanding individual performances at each of the National Underage Leagues. Each winner will receive an engraved award to recognise their performances over the four-week period.

The introduction of the awards will help celebrate future stars and EA SPORTS FIFA Marketing Director, James Salmon spoke at the sponsorship launch highlighting their commitment to developing elite talent: “As the pipeline for aspiring young talent to move through the League of Ireland Player Pathway programme, this partnership and resulting initiatives with the League of Ireland reinforces our commitment to grassroots football. Through our collaboration with the FAI we look forward to continuing to support clubs, players and fans across the country.”

League of Ireland Academy Development Manager Will Clarke is thrilled at the introduction of the monthly accolades. Clarke spoke about the added incentive for players to raise their performance levels.