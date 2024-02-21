News you can trust since 1772

Talking Derry City podcast features interviews with Nicky Low and updates on Brandywell redevelopments

This week’s episode of Talking Derry City Everywhere We Go features interviews with Derry City and Strabane District Council Chief Executive John Kelpie who gives an update on the Brandywell Stadium redevelopments.
By Simon Collins
Published 21st Feb 2024, 07:52 GMT
The Derry Journal's Talking Derry City Everywhere We Go podcast is out now and accessible wherever you get your podcasts. Image by Ethan BarrThe Derry Journal's Talking Derry City Everywhere We Go podcast is out now and accessible wherever you get your podcasts. Image by Ethan Barr
The Derry Journal's Talking Derry City Everywhere We Go podcast is out now and accessible wherever you get your podcasts. Image by Ethan Barr

Recorded from The City Hotel following the recent Derry City fans forum Simon Collins and Kevin McLaughlin discuss the items discussed by chairman Philip O’Doherty and look back at the Candy Stripes’ opening day win over Drogheda United.

Former Brandywell favourites Nicky Low returned from Scotland to watch Ruaidhri Higgins’ side in action and he talks to Kevin and Simon about why he can see his future in the maiden city and looks back to his spell at the club.

City boss Higgins also gives his reaction to the 2-1 victory as new signing Pat Hoban got off the mark at the first time of asking.

Check out season two, episode two ‘Opening Day High and Nicky Low’ on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts from.

