The Derry Journal's Talking Derry City Everywhere We Go podcast is out now and accessible wherever you get your podcasts. Image by Ethan Barr

Recorded from The City Hotel following the recent Derry City fans forum Simon Collins and Kevin McLaughlin discuss the items discussed by chairman Philip O’Doherty and look back at the Candy Stripes’ opening day win over Drogheda United.

Former Brandywell favourites Nicky Low returned from Scotland to watch Ruaidhri Higgins’ side in action and he talks to Kevin and Simon about why he can see his future in the maiden city and looks back to his spell at the club.

City boss Higgins also gives his reaction to the 2-1 victory as new signing Pat Hoban got off the mark at the first time of asking.