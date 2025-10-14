Institute’s Callum Doherty scored the winner against Queen's University.

​INSTITUTE may have been lacking that 'killer instinct' in front of goal but Callum Doherty's lethal finish was deadly enough to put an end to the club's winless run against Queen's University on Saturday at Brandywell.

​Peter Hutton never let himself get too disheartened during a run of six games in all competitions without a victory given the level of performances from his young side and they were fully deserving of their third win of the league campaign which saw them close to within three points of fifth placed Loughgall.

Given they've played two teams expected to be battling for the title in Annagh United and Harland & Wolf Welders, an impressive Newington outfit and one of the favourites for the Gibson Cup, Glentoran in their last four games, Hutton has taken confidence from how they've acquitted themselves. And so he was delighted they finally got their rewards in a tough battle against Queen's decided by that emphatic strike from Derry City loanee Doherty.

"Performance-wise I thought we were playing quite well [leading into Saturday's game]," said Hutton. "Even against Glentoran on Tuesday night. We're just delighted to get the three points today and on the balance of play I think it was fully deserved. "We dominated particularly in the first half and created a lot of decent chances but unfortunately didn't take them which has been the story of our season so far. I'm delighted that we got a good goal from young Callum who finished it off well." The 17 year-old, who joined on a season-long loan in the summer, has been on the fringes of the Derry City team and Hutton knew him well from coaching him in the Brandywell club's underage teams. Doherty was a bright spark throughout Saturday's match but Hutton knows he's one of a number of talented youngsters in the squad he's got to manage correctly. "We know he's a quality player,". Again there's five or six of them trying to make that transition from youth football to senior football. It takes time and we're trying to manage their minutes as well. Their expectations are that they would want to play every minute of every game but we know you can't do that realistically and we have to manage them and their expectations as best as possible. He's one of a number of quality players here and he finished his goal well.

Institute‘s Caoimhin Porter battles with Dan Mairs of Queen’s University. Photograph: George Sweeney

"It was a well worked goal down the left through Ben [Hutton] and into Paudie [Lynch] and the stepover with Brendy [Barr] and Callum finished it well on his left. So it was a good goal and worthy of how we were playing at the time. "The energy levels you could see dropped off a bit and they went very direct and asked questions of us but we stood tall and came out with the three points." Goalkeeper Jack Mills certainly 'stood tall' during the latter stages as Queens pressed for an equaliser, producing a brilliant save to turn Larne loanee Ambrose Ajala's close range header behind for a corner.

"When there's just minutes to go it's all hands to the pump and that's when you need your keeper to stand up and he did. He came for a few that we needed him to and he gave the players around him that reassurance. He played really well generally in the game but the last five or ten minutes when we needed him he stood up."

It was a precious three points which will give them huge confidence ahead of the visit of bottom of the table Dundela to Brandywell next Saturday afternoon.

"Performance-wise we have been competitive in every single game this season. We have just lacked that killer instinct at the top end of the pitch. We thought it would happen again but fortunately we got the winner.

Institute’s Stephen Doherty shields the ball from Ambrose Ajala of Queen’s University. Photograph: George Sweeney

"Performances so far this season have been actually quite good but it's about getting wins on the board. So I'm delighted for the boys. That will give them quite a lot of heart and confidence moving forward."