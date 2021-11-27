Ten men Institute suffer another home loss

Institute’s Benny McLaughlin and Ards' Thomas Murray battle for possession at Brandywell Stadium. Picture by George Sweeney.

Institute's poor form continued, as they suffered their third defeat in a row as Ards easily returned to winning ways, with a top draw display, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

John Bailie's side who had failed to win in their previous six games, came out of the blocks early and in truth should have won by a bigger margin.

Man of the match Salou Jallow produced a top drawer performance, as his pace in particular, meant he was a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes and he would easily have had the match ball at half-time but for some last ditch defending and some good goalkeeping by John Connolly.

For Brian Donaghey, his young team were second best for long periods of the game and he'll be hoping their poor run of form, which has seen them secure just three points from their last nine games, comes to an end sooner rather than later.

Their miserable day was summed up in the closing stages as centre-back Shaun Leppard was shown a straight red card for what looked like dissent towards referee Ben McMaster.

Ards were inches away from taking a fourth minute lead as Jallow's close range goal-bound volley, which had 'Stute keeper Connolly beaten, was cleared off the line by Leppard.

Jallow missed an even better chance on 15 minutes when he broke the offside trap, but his side footed strike was deflected just wide, by Conor Quigley's superb last ditch back-tracking tackle.

'Stute should have taken the lead themselves minutes later as Liam Walsh's clever through ball released Benny McLaughlin, but the striker's close range effort was kept out by Ards keeper Brian Neeson.

Moments later Patrick Cafolla was unlucky not to score, as the Ards midfielder rose well but his close range failed to trouble Connolly and sailed over the bar.

Incredibly Jallow missed another golden opportunity just before the half-hour mark, as the striker got in behind the Stute back line, but his drive from 10 yards was kept out by Connolly.

Ards deservedly took the lead on 30 minutes as the home side failed to clear the lines and TJ Murray made no mistake blasting the ball home from close range.

The visitors doubled their lead in superb fashion eight minutes later as Conall Young's delightful right wing cross found David McAllister at the back post and the left winger's lovely header back across goal, sailed into Connolly's net.

The home side went close to pulling a goal back just before the break, but after a good run which saw Jack Bradley skip away few challenges, the midfielder's long range strike flashed just wide.

Ards were denied a third goal early in the second half as after another goalmouth scramble Cafolla's well hit drive was blocked on the line by a diving Bradley.

On 54 minutes a neat first touch by McLaughlin meant the Stute man got away from his marker, but his low shot from a tight angle, which had Neeson beaten, whistled just past the right hand post.

Just after the hour mark danger man Jallow was denied again by Connolly, as the pacey front man got through one on one but his low drive was deflected over by the ex-Ballinamallard shot-stopper.

Jallow deservedly got on the score-sheet on 70 minutes and what a goal it was, as his unstoppable thunderbolt drive from the edge of the box, gave Connolly no chance and flew into the net.

In the closing stages, the Drumahoe men were rightfully reduced to ten men, as Leppard was given his marching orders and was sent-off for shouting at the referee.

Institute: John Connolly, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Joel Bradley Walsh, Conor Quigley; Aidan McCauley (Eoin Logue 83), Jack Bradley (Oran Brogan 75), Liam Walsh; Aaron McGurk (Jack Millar 75), Jamie Dunne (Patrick McLaughlin 35), Brendan McLaughlin.

Ards: Brian Neeson, Conall Young (Kyle Calderwood 68), Sam Dinu, Jaimie McGovern, Kym Nelson, David McAllister (Jamie Glover 71), James Ferrin, Patrick Cafolla, Thomas Murray, Daniel Reynolds, Salou Jallow.