January is a notoriously tricky time to make big signings, but there's still and off-chance that the Red Devils could pull off a real coup. Here's who the bookies think United could be in with a chance of signing this month, ranked from longest to shortest odds...

1. Adrien Rabiot - Juventus Odds: 12/1. Another transfer window, another load of rumours linking Rabiot with a transfer move. He's only just joined Juventus, but he's already being tipped to move on. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Thomas Lemar - Atletico Madrid Odds: 12/1. This looks to be a long shot, as Arsenal and Spurs are the firm favourites with the bookies to sign the winger. If he does decide to leave Atleti, that is. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Meriah Demiral - Juventus Odds: 12/1. The 21-year-old has been tipped as a real star for a future, but can't get a game for I Bianconeri. Leicester City are the current front-runners to sign him, with United not really in the picture as of yet. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli Odds: 10/1. He could definitely add some spark to the Red Devils, but a summer move away from the Serie A side looks more likely at the moment. Getty Buy a Photo

