The 8 Celtic first-team stars who could depart the club in January
Celtic could be set for an intriguing January transfer window.
Neil Lennon's men will have already played the Betfred Cup final by the time the window opens but in the new year they will be fighting on three fronts: Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Europa League. The club may well look to strengthen their already strong squad to handle the demands of so many games. On the other hand there will likely be interest in some of the team's star players, while there will be those on the fringes who are keen on a move away to play football. So who could leave?
1. Craig Gordon
Has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic. Out of contract at the end of the campaign.