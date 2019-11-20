The 8 Celtic first-team stars who could depart the club in January

Neil Lennon's men will have already played the Betfred Cup final by the time the window opens but in the new year they will be fighting on three fronts: Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Europa League. The club may well look to strengthen their already strong squad to handle the demands of so many games. On the other hand there will likely be interest in some of the team's star players, while there will be those on the fringes who are keen on a move away to play football. So who could leave?

1. Craig Gordon Has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic. Out of contract at the end of the campaign. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Jack Hendry Has appeared just once this season with Nir Bitton being used ahead of him at the start of the campaign. The defender has been linked with moves away in January. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Kristoffer Ajer Has been linked with AC Milan and Leicester City in the past. Many more clubs should be watching him but would take a massive offer to prise him away from Parkhead. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Eboue Kouassi Its just not worked out for the midfielder at Celtic. Still only 21, and with a contract until 2021, a loan move could suit all parties. Getty Buy a Photo

