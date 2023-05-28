The late Paul Doherty (right) pictured with his good friends Paddy Canning (left) and Eamonn Kelly (centre).

Father Daniel McFaul described the late Creggan man as 'a quiet, gentle soul' who 'would've given you the shirt off his back' while his lifelong friend Paddy Canning said he was 'community spirited' and a 'people's person' who will be sorely missed.

Paul, who worked as a security guard at the Rath Mor Centre for 20 years, died suddenly last Sunday at his home in Kular Court, aged 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death 'sent shockwaves across our community and beyond' continued Rev. McFaul who added that Paul was 'too young to die'.

"He loved Spurs, God love him; Institute and of course Derry City," continued Rev. McFaul. "He was a steward for Derry City Football Club and looked after one of the main men in Derry City and in our city, John Pio for the very high salary of a Mars bar," he joked.

"He worked in the Rath Mor Centre as a security guard, serving and assisting the people of Creggan for 20 years and everybody loved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His helping hand and friendly personality reached out to everybody coming and going in Rath Mor. He would've given you the shirt off his back and spoiled his nieces and nephews rotten. He was a proud man who loved his family and his friends."

Nicknamed 'biscuit' due to his love of biscuits the congregation were told, Paul, father to Ceálach, was the second youngest of eight siblings and he was laid to rest poignantly on the 29th anniversary of the death of his sister Mary.

The late Derry City legend Mark Farren is escorted onto the pitch by his wife Terri and steward Paul Doherty. Photo Lorcan Doherty

"He adored you Ceálach," continued the parish priest. "He would've done anything for you. You had a beautiful relationship."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul's close friend Mr Canning, who worked alongside him at Brandywell as part of the matchday security team, said the town was 'shocked' by his sudden passing.

"Paul and I have been friends since playschool, Creggan Community Centre and then the same class throughout primary school," said Mr Canning. "He was always in the background. He was never one for the limelight, He was the most genuine fella you could ever meet.

"We were both devoted Spurs fans and we both went to St Joseph's where we met our friends for life who remain so to this day. Both he and I grew up in each other's houses. He moved from Eastway Gardens to Westland Avenue where we spent our time playing football for days on end in Bull Park.

"Paul was very community spirited and a people person, loved being around people. He worked for many years in Rath Mor Shopping centre which suited him down to the ground being around people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got him involved with Derry City Football Club in 2017 as I knew he would love it. There he excelled and showed great commitment as many others did when the club relocated to Buncrana and once the Brandywell reopened he was involved with both Derry and 'Stute where he was right up until his untimely death.