The Oldpark F.C. team who were winners of the Bull Park F.A. Open Cup when they defeated Lower Creggan 6-1 in the final.

May 25th marked half a century since the first ball was kicked in the Bull Park Sevens. In the final part of a special four week feature, GEORGE DOHERTY looks at the years 1984-1991​

Today we conclude this four part 'Bull Park 7s' special series by looking back at the period from 1984 to the early 1990s when the popular summer football festival ended.

Despite the 1984 competition clashing with the televised European Championship finals from the 12th to the 27th of June, the crowds still flocked to the local venue. While the classy French national side, inspired by Michel Platini won the Euros on home soil, Celtic Swifts lifted the '84 tournament for a record fourth time when they defeated Crusaders by 3-1.

Both sides were packed with senior players but, if truth be told, the years from 1982 to 1985 were a golden period for Celtic Swifts. The charity to benefit in 1984 was the Waterside General Hospital.

The Brandywell Harps side who won the Bull Park 7s for the first time in 1988.

If the 1984 attendance was huge, then the 1985 one smashed all records when in front of an attendance in excess of 2,500 football fans, the skilful Co. Derry outfit Coolagh Celtic duly ended Swifts' recent stranglehold on the competition the they emerged triumphant 3-1 in the final. This delayed decider (delayed due to torrential rain) proved just how much senior soccer was being missed in the town.

With September 1985 now confirmed as Derry City's long awaited return to senior soccer, this final only four weeks earlier highlighted how much the city's sporting public loved their football, as photographs of the time clearly show, the crowds four deep around the pitch and all vantage points packed to capacity. The 1985 charity to benefit was the local old age pensioners who received season tickets for Derry City's first season back on the senior stage. What a fantastic idea which was greatly appreciated by the senior citizens who obtained them.

The following year, 1986, saw Oldpark Celtic return to the final again for a third time with one victory and one defeat in their previous appearances. They triumphed this time, defeating Lower Creggan to become one of only two club to have won the competition twice. That year, which had The Northlands Centre as the chosen charity, also produced what many consider to be the finest game ever seen at the 'Bull'.

Despite many distinguished games in its 11 year history, this game - even to this day - is still fondly recalled by all those who witnessed it. The second round tie between Coolagh and Celtic Swifts saw the Co. Derry side lead 8-1 before a remarkable comeback brought Swifts level at 8-8 and they really should have won it right at the death. IT was an unbelievable game with both sets of players roundly applauded off the field.

Tristar, winner of the 1990 Bull Park Open Cup, defeating Oldpark in the final.

On to 1987 and the emergence of a fit, young talented Tristar outfit who easily disposed of Creggan based Central Supporters Club in the final. The charity to benefit that year was was a local disability charity which helped take kids to Disney World for the holiday of a lifetime.

In 1988 we had new winners in the form of Brandywell Harps who defeated Strabane . Despite being one of the strongest local junior sides, it had taken Harps 14 years to get their hands on the trophy and their victory was maybe due in no small part to the emergence of a prodigious young talent whose name might be familiar - Liam Coyle. Only four months later in November 1988, Liam was to burst on to the scene with a senior debut hat-trick for Derry City. And the rest, as they say, is history…

Coolagh joined the ranks of two time winners in 1989 when they defeated one of the tournament's really consistent performers - Oldpark Celtic - in the final, Oldpark appearing in what was their fourth final, and an excellent one it was too as Coolagh claimed the title 7-4.

A new decade and 1990 also saw new winners in the form of Telstar who had a really formidable team which included Terry Mullan, the late Danny 'Celtic' Friel and former Portadown striker Harry McCourt among others.

Fr. Tom Ryan, St. Eugene's, is pictured presenting Celtic Swifts goalkeeper Dennis Feeny with the Charlie Hegarty 'Man of the Tournament' award at the 1985 Bull Park final. Included is Sammy Brown from the Bull Park 7s organising committee.

After some slight restructuring, the 1991 competition did not look like proceeding, although eventually a scaled back format with no entrance fee and a generous donation of £500 from a kind benefactor saw the competition go ahead but by this stage it had become apparent that the 'Bull' had served its purpose. As they say, all good things must come to an end.

So, we reflect on the fabulous years of the 'Sevens'. A competition of its times, reflecting the often difficult circumstances we all lived through, how it filled a footballing vacuum in the town, the nature of it all, played on an all weather surface; the abundance of goals, goal mouth scrambles, controversy, ding-dong games, fierce local rivalries and excellent prizemoney.

This all created a spectacle that the other four local summer competitions of the same era, all played on grass, dared not try to compete against. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday were 'Bull' nights and all other competitions stayed cleared.

Thanks to all those who helped in any way, those mentioned previously and whom we may not have mentioned but who contributed all the same - you know who you all are!

We salute the small committee who overseen it all. On reflection, it is highly unlikely we will ever see its ilk again in our town. The 'Mighty Bull' certainly roared!