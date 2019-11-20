This is how EVERY Liverpool player to exit last summer is faring so far this season

Meanwhile, the Reds sold and loaned a number of players, as manager Jurgen Klopp looked to further refine his squad, as they push on in their efforts to win their first league title since 1990. Here's a look at how all the players who left Liverpool over the summer, on loan or transfer, are getting on so far this season.

1. Ryan Kent - Rangers - Sold The Gers battled hard with Leeds United to get their man, but he's not had the best start to life at Ibrox. He suffered a hamstring injury on his debut, and hasn't really impressed since returning to the side. Getty

2. Danny Ings - Southampton - Sold After impressing on a loan spell with the south coast side last season, they stumped up 18m to land him in the summer. He's been banging the goals in, and scored five in four games earlier in the campaign. Getty

3. Ovie Ejaria - Reading - Loan He's caught the attention of a number of other top clubs with his performances at Reading, where he's been dazzling the Championship with his audacious skills. Getty

4. Adam Bogdan - Released He's still a free agent, but there are whispers of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian looking to snap him up. Getty

