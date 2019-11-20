Liverpool

This is how EVERY Liverpool player to exit last summer is faring so far this season

Given their big spending in recent transfer windows, Liverpool had a fairly subdued summer in the market, and were in fact one of the lowest spenders in the division.

Meanwhile, the Reds sold and loaned a number of players, as manager Jurgen Klopp looked to further refine his squad, as they push on in their efforts to win their first league title since 1990. Here's a look at how all the players who left Liverpool over the summer, on loan or transfer, are getting on so far this season.

1. Ryan Kent - Rangers - Sold

2. Danny Ings - Southampton - Sold

3. Ovie Ejaria - Reading - Loan

4. Adam Bogdan - Released

