This is how EVERY Liverpool player to exit last summer is faring so far this season
Given their big spending in recent transfer windows, Liverpool had a fairly subdued summer in the market, and were in fact one of the lowest spenders in the division.
Meanwhile, the Reds sold and loaned a number of players, as manager Jurgen Klopp looked to further refine his squad, as they push on in their efforts to win their first league title since 1990. Here's a look at how all the players who left Liverpool over the summer, on loan or transfer, are getting on so far this season.
1. Ryan Kent - Rangers - Sold
The Gers battled hard with Leeds United to get their man, but he's not had the best start to life at Ibrox. He suffered a hamstring injury on his debut, and hasn't really impressed since returning to the side.
After impressing on a loan spell with the south coast side last season, they stumped up 18m to land him in the summer. He's been banging the goals in, and scored five in four games earlier in the campaign.