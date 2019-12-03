This is how EVERY player to leave Manchester United over the summer is faring so far this season

Manchester United did their fair share of wheeling and dealing over the summer, bringing in the likes of Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as well as selling a number of players in order to balance the books.

Here's a look at how every player to leave the Red Devils - either on loan or permanently - in the last transfer window is faring so far this season...

Romelu Lukaku - Inter

This man really is an enigma. One minute hapless with the first touch of a broken-down cement mixer, the next a ruthless finisher who looks capable of bagging thirty goals in a season. Well, it's been mostly the latter while in action for Antonio Conte's side since sealing a big-money move to Serie A, and he's rattled in a highly impressive 15 goals in 19 matches.

Chris Smalling - Roma

The England international is have quite the renaissance during his loan spell in the Italian top tier, and has arguably been Paulo Fonseca's best player so far this season. The Red Devils are said to want a rather reasonable £13 million for the player, and Arsenal are among a number of clubs said to be ready to give him another pop in the Premier League.

Matteo Darmian - Parma

Another former Red Devil now plying his trade in Serie A, Darmian has had a solid start to the 2019/20 campaign. Inter are rumoured to be interested in signing him on a permanent deal in January, a move which his former club Milan may not be too keen on.

Antonio Valencia - LDU Quito

He was briefly linked with a move to Sheffield United over the summer, but it never came to pass. Now back in his native Ecuador, his side are through to the semi-final stage of their top division.

James Wilson - Aberdeen

This free transfer appeared to be a bit of a coup for the Dons, but he's failed to impress when called into action for the Scottish Premiership side. His team is having a solid season, but are still a fair way off catching up with the big boys Rangers and Celtic, who are currently embroiled in an enthralling, and long overdue, title race.

Ander Herrera - PSG

My word, how Manchester United could do with his dynamism in midfield at the moment. He's not played all that much for the Ligue 1 giants - who are top of the league, predictably - but has still looked a decent player even when deployed in the full-back position.

Alexis Sanchez - Inter

The Chilean managed to both score and get sent off on his away debut against Sampdoria, and has been out since October with an ankle injury. He isn't really having the best of loan spells away from Old Trafford - mind you, kicking back on £400k a week in Italy sounds like a pretty enjoyable way to spend a year.

Joel Pereira - Hearts

The goalkeeper had an absolute shocker in the Jambos' 5-0 shellacking against Rangers last weekend, and it would be fair to say that there's little chance of him forcing his way past David de Gea into the number one position next season.

Cameron Borwick-Jackson - Tranmere Rovers

The 22-year-old has been unable to break his way into the Super Whites' starting XI. It remains to be seen whether he'll be recalled and given a chance to shine elsewhere.