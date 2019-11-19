This is how Liverpool's sensational £680m-rated side could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020
The latest edition of Football Manager - destroyer of weekend plans, ambitions to learn a new language/musical instrument, and in some rather more severe cases, marriages - has finally been released, and we've already had a tonne of fun getting to grips with the new version.
We've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Liverpool shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Reds' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.
1. GK: Alisson
He's now very much in his prime, and is fresh off the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign where he helped his side to their first top tier title since 1990. He's the club's top earner, on 275k-per-week.