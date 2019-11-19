Liverpool

This is how Liverpool's sensational £680m-rated side could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

The latest edition of Football Manager - destroyer of weekend plans, ambitions to learn a new language/musical instrument, and in some rather more severe cases, marriages - has finally been released, and we've already had a tonne of fun getting to grips with the new version.

We've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Liverpool shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Reds' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

1. GK: Alisson

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

3. CB: Jonathan Tah

4. LB: Ben Chilwell

