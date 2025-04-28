Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​TIERNAN Lynch bemoaned defensive lapses and a 'real missed opportunity' after Derry City suffered a 'kick in the teeth' in Waterford on Friday night.

​The Brandywell boss labelled his team's performance in the 2-1 loss at the RSC as 'unacceptable' against the managerless Munster men who went into the clash on the back of a seven match winless run.

Derry, on the other hand, made the long trek south after two impressive wins against Galway United [2-3] and Sligo Rovers [3-0] and while they started and finished the night three points from the summit, it was the manner of defeat and goals conceded which irked Lynch most.

Waterford's first goal arrived five minutes before the break as Conan Noonan's corner kick from the right wasn't cleared by the Derry defence and Darragh Leahy was on hand to poke the ball over the line.

The Derry City defence react after Padraig Amond doubles Waterford's lead in the second half. Photographs by Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

The Blues, who were under the guidance of interim head coach Matt Lawlor, doubled their advantage from a Noonan free-kick which was touched into the path of Padraig Amond and the veteran striker's deflected shot found the back of the net.

Goalkeeper McMullan denied Sean Patton with a fantastic save on 79 minutes but could do nothing about Liam Boyce's header four minutes into stoppage time. It was too little, too late for the Candy Stripes whose two-match winning run ended abruptly.

"Yeah, I'm hugely disappointed," said Lynch afterwards having returned from suspension to take his place on the touchline. "We probably missed a real opportunity here tonight.

"We're hugely disappointed in the goals we conceded as a group that's not good enough on our part.

Waterford keeper Stephen McMullan collects despite the attentions of Derry City striker Sean Patton.

"We'll not try to sweep it under the carpet by talking about three games in a week and travel and all that goes with it. Those are goals we shouldn't be conceding and we need to defend better.

"We know that as a group. We've just talked about it as a group. They're very honest and work very hard but tonight wasn't acceptable on our part and we know that.

"The other side of it is we probably had enough chances to win the game and we didn’t take them. It was a tough night but we have to move on from it and go again."

Lynch has been facing criticism for not selecting the same starting line-up for consecutive games since taking charge on Foyleside but for the third game in succession and third in a week, he named an unchanged team.

Derry City striker Danny Mullen tries to find a way through the Waterford defence at the RSC.

Whether or not that decision was reason for his side's lethargic start to the game, Lynch admitted Derry were 'a yard off it' and 'a yard slow'.

"We started the game with the same team and we looked a bit leggy. We weren't quite getting there and tweaked things at half-time.

"From half-time onwards I thought we were much more the dominant team. We introduced some fresh legs but we needed to take some of the chances we created and unfortunately we didn't."

He brought on Adam O'Reilly and Liam Boyce at the start of the second half for Dom Thomas and Carl Winchester respectively but despite having several chances to get back in the game, couldn't do enough to bring anything back up the road.

Sam Todd moves away from Waterford goalscorer and captain Padraig Amond.

"We knew we were going to have to make changes. We knew the group we had wouldn't last the distance and we needed to get fresh legs on there. But we were in such a good place we felt it was a good opportunity to keep the same team, keep building the momentum.

"One of the changes was enforced on us but the other one we were going to make anyway.

"That's the kick in the teeth [the manner of the goals conceded]. If they had opened us up and made it really difficult for us then we would've had to put our hands up but two set pieces when we're all set up and ready to defend and they were disappointing. “But they're an honest bunch of boys and we'll look back on them as a group; and we just have to get better.

"We can't accept that and we won't accept that as a group. Not just the management team but as a group.

"We were knocking on the door for a long period and if that goal had come a little bit earlier then who knows? But great credit to Waterford they came out and gave it everything they had and they walked away with the points.

"We have to be better than that. If we're serious about where we want to go then we have to be better than that.

"There's no doubt we lacked intensity and didn't play with the same edge. We were a yard off it, a yard slow. But again , they’re an experienced group and we just can't accept our performance tonight.

"That game was there for us to take tonight and we didn’t do it.”

Waterford FC: S McMullan, G Horton, R Burke, A Boyle (K White 46'), J Olayinka, P Amond, D Leahy, K Radkowski, T Lonergan, S Glenfield (B McCormack 85'), C Noonan

Derry City: B Maher, R Boyce (S Ferguson 62'), M Connolly, M Duffy, G Whyte, R Benson (C Harkin 62'), D Thomas ( A O Reilly 46'), C Winchester(L Boyce 46'), D Mullen (S Patton 70'), K Holt, S Todd

Referee: P Norton