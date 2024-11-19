Incoming Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch’s final game in charge with Larne against Institute in the Brandywell on Tuesday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

Institute 0 Larne 2

TIERNAN Lynch bid farewell to Larne Football Club at his new home on Foyleside.and fittingly departed on a winning note with victory over Institute in the BetMcLean League Cup.

All eyes were on the newly appointed Derry City manager at a wintry Brandywell Stadium as the Belfast man led out the Invermen for the final time.

After taking the club from the Championship to successive Irish Premiership titles and to the league phase of the UEFA Conference League, he ended his seven and a half years association with a comfortable win over a battling 'Stute.

It was 'Stute who had the best of the chances in the first half, Padraig Lynch crashing a header off the crossbar.

The teams went in level at the break and it was the Premiership champions who came out strongest in the second half.

Substitute Paul O'Neill made the breakthrough with a dinked finish on 58 minutes when Conor McKendry found him with a terrific pass.

And Larne made sure of their place in the next round of the cup when Sean Graham finished expertly into the bottom corner from distance on 71 minutes.

'Stute boss Kevin Deery, who admitted Friday's visit of Armagh City superseded his team's advancement in the cup, made three changes to the team which lost 4-2 at home to Ards on Saturday.

Gareth Muldoon replaced Fintan Doherty in goals while Michael Harris and Caoimhan Crossan came in for Mikhail Kennedy and Brendan McLaughlin.

Lynch made sweeping changes from the team that lost to league leaders Linfield - 10 in total for his final team selection for the Inver Reds!

Shaun Want was the only survivor from the team that started against the Blues.

It was the Championship outfit who had the first attempt on goal after three minutes from a promising free-kick position on the right side of the penalty area.

Stephen Doherty tried his luck with a well struck effort on his left foot but it bounced narrowly wide of the far post with Joe Besant scrambling across the face of goal.

It was 'Stute who threatened once more on nine minutes from Doherty's inswinging corner and Lynch rose highest to get his head to the ball which cannoned off the underside of the crossbar before Want cleared his lines.

Larne keeper Besant survived a controversial moment just short of the half hour when he totally misjudged the flight of a long ball punted up towards Aduaka. When the ball bounced, the Larne stopper appeared to have drifted just outside his penalty area when he gathered the ball.

Match referee Declan Hassan and his assistants were unmoved.

'Stute were certainly liveliest in the final third and Lynch came so close once again with a powerful strike from distance on 35 minutes.

The first half petered out but Deery will have been most content with his side's showing.

Lynch made a change at the interval with Paul O'Neill replacing Matthew Lusty. Ex-Derry City midfielder Joe Thomson then made a return to the Brandywell pitch in an enforced change as he replaced the injured George Marsh.

Larne began churning through the gears and when McKendry cut in from the right his strike was saved by Muldoon. The ball broke loose but Shane Boyle managed to clear it off the line and it eventually went behind for a corner.

McKendry was in the thick of the action once again when his inswinging cross was flicked narrowly over the bar by O'Nieill at the near post.

The Larne pair combined once again on 58 minutes and this time it resulted in the breakthrough.

McKendry found the run of O'Neill with a sublime defence-splitting pass through the heart of the 'Stute backline and O'Neill dinked it over the advancing keeper and into the net.

Evan Tweed's delivery into a crowded Larne penalty area almost paid dividends as Besant failed to claim it and Boyle's header sailed narrowly over the bar.

The East Antrim outfit doubled their lead on 70 minutes and it was all about Graham who raced down the right before firing clinically into the far corner of the net from distance.

That was the game over as a contest as 'Stute turned attentions to a big league game against Armagh and Larne look ahead to the quarter-finals. As for Lynch, he'll be unveiled as new Derry City boss tomorrow and begin a new chapter in his exciting managerial career.

Institute: Muldoon; Brown, Boyle (McDermott 64), Crossan, Doherty (B. McLaughlin 72); Aduaka (McAuley 64), Carlin, Tweed (Max McLaughlin 67), Harris (Burke 72); Lynch, Duffy.

Larne: Besant; Graham, Wallace, Want (Ives 71), Donnelly; Magee, Randall (Gallagher 71), Marsh (Thomson 48), McKendry (Nolan 71); Sloan; Lusty (O'Neill h-t).

Referee Declan Hassan.