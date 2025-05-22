Derry City striker Danny Mullen was presented with a big chance to punish Shamrock Rovers when they last met in Tallaght.

TIERNAN Lynch is acutely aware of Shamrock Rovers' multiple attacking threats but he's confident his Derry City team possess enough firepower of its own to 'hurt' the Dubliners tonight.​

​Stephen Bradley's troops have scored 12 goals in their last four matches with five different goalscorers and appear to be churning through the gears as they opened up a five point gap at the top after a 4-0 thumping of St Pat's in Tallaght last Monday.

Rovers are the league's leading scorers with 31 - 10 more than second placed Derry - and arrive on Foyleside 'oozing with confidence'.

However, a relaxed Lynch preferred to focus on his own talented squad which goes into the game in confident mood on the back of a four match unbeaten run.

Ronan Boyce, pictured during the 1-1 draw in Tallaght, is doubtful for Friday's match.

For the City boss, it’s not about stopping Rovers but more about imposing their own game on the Hoops as they seek to close the gap at the top.

"I don't think anyone needs me to tell them about Shamrock Rovers and how good a side they are," he began.

"On Monday night they were very good, very clinical, very dominant. We know what we're getting. It's our job to try and stop it.

"We have to concentrate on ourselves. There's also a lot of talent in our team. Your Mickey Duffys and Gavin Whytes, Liam Boyces and Danny Mullens, Carl Winchesters and I could keep going.

"That's the biggest thing we have to get our heads around - that you're not out to try and stop Rovers, you're out to try and impose our own game.

"They have threats like any other team in this league has and that's no disrespect. They're a top team and we know how dangerous they can be.

"If you let them, they will hurt you. So there's two sides to this. What we do out of possession but also where we can feel we can hurt Rovers.

"What's in front of us right now is a Shamrock Rovers team oozing with confidence who have a lot of players back. They will probably chop and change with a third game in a week but we have to concentrate on what we have and what we can do.

"They're a team blessed with goals at the moment and our job is to see how we can nullify that and then worry about our own threat."

The expectation of many pundits is that Rovers will start breaking away from the chasing pack in an attempt to create some breathing space for when the distraction of European competition comes around in the summer.

Victory tonight would open up an eight point cushion on Derry albeit having played a game more than the Candy Stripes but Lynch insists his team don't go into the match 'fearful of a gap opening up'.

"I think that's one of those ones the media will definitely play tally-ho with. It's another game.

"There's no point in us looking at the league table at this stage. If we keep doing the things we need to do from our end then you'd hope you can stay in the pack and that's what we'll do.

"We'll not go into the game fearful of a gap opening up. What we have to try and do is get our processes right and if we do that then I think we'll be okay."

Ronan Boyce hasn’t trained this week and Lynch will leave it late before making a call on his availability. Carl Winchester returns from suspension.