Institute manager Kevin Deery greets Tiernan Lynch at the Brandywell recently. Photograph: George Sweeney

​​Kevin Deery says Tiernan Lynch can leave a lasting legacy at Derry City if he's able to emulate the work he did behind the scenes with Irish League champions, Larne.

Deery was the last manger to face Lynch as Larne boss when the Co. Antrim men secured a 2-0 League Cup victory over Institute at Brandywell on the evening before he was unveiled as Ruaidhri Higgins' successor. And Candy Stripe legend, Deery, was impressed by the man who guided Larne to back-to-back top flight titles before becoming Northern Ireland's first ever representatives in the group stage of a European competition.

"We obviously played against Tiernan's Larne in the League Cup prior to him and Seamus taking the role at Derry and you can just see how professional they are and how they've transformed that whole club," explain ed Deery.

"You can have nothing but admiration for someone who had a vision like Tiernan had at Larne. Himself and Seamus (Lynch) have gone and carried out that vision with the backing of Kenny Bruce. There are a lot of good people up around Larne and I think Tiernan and Seamus coming in here, if they can get the structures, then they can leave a legacy.”

And for Deery, that legacy isn’t just about success on the pitch.

"I know we are all chasing that elusive league title but there's a lot more to a football club than just winning leagues,” he added, “It's about developing young people in this town and leaving something behind for the next generation.

"We keep hearing about things like a new base (for the club) and, for me, those things represent a brilliant legacy for Derry City because I think - as everyone has been saying - the club has the potential to be the best club in the country.

"With a base in place you'd be able to compete with clubs like Rovers consistently as long as you are developing young players. We have a great catchment area and you already see a lot of good young players going across the water - I'm thinking of young Luke O'Donnell who’s gone to Wolves - so there's a lot of good work going on in the background already at Derry City. It's about having a drive and a focus now for everyone at the club to grow it in an unimaginable way.

"Let's grow it all together, that's what I feel Derry can do with that leadership in there and who knows where it could take them but, at the minute - as Ruaidhri Higgins said - there are lessons from this season.

"It's about being united: having that unity is the main thing. Let's hope that can really be at the fore throughout Tiernan's tenure."

Deery admitted he was saddened to see his good friend Ruaidhri Higgins depart as manager but said Lynch was the ideal candidate to fill the vacant position.

"I was really disappointed for Ruaidhri they way it ended," added Deery, "I class Ruaidhri as a friend so I want to pass on my best to him because it was difficult in the end up. Ruaidhri has been so good for Derry City, as a player and manager, so you don't like to see things end that way but, listen, Ruaidhri leaves Derry City in a really good place and that's testament to him.

"The club have seen Tiernan Lynch as the next man and for me, I think it's a brilliant appointment. It's been impressive the way the club have gone and done their business.

"I think Tiernan's recent record with how he transformed Larne, there was no better candidate for the job. He's won back to back Irish League titles and it goes without saying that winning the League of Ireland title is Derry's ultimate goal on the pitch.

"But also, the way he's built structures - and Philip (O'Doherty) has been very vocal on this - like the academy. Having seen what they did at Larne, it's looks a fantastic appointment and I wish him all the best with it."