TIERNAN Lynch doesn't believe Derry City's goal return this season is a fair reflection of their performances in the final third and is confident his team will soon get their just rewards in front of goal.

They come up against the meanest defence in the top flight this evening when league leaders Drogheda United roll into town and Lynch has been working on being more clinical when inside the opposition penalty box.

Michael Duffy [5] has been shouldering the goalscoring burden for the Foylesiders so far although Ronan Boyce's bicycle kick against Cork City last week and Pat Hoban's penalty conversion against Waterford shows others are willing and capable of chipping in.

Danny Mullen returns from suspension for Friday's game while Lynch is confident Liam Boyce will soon get off the mark, so there's plenty of firepower in the club's ranks.

“Stout [Ronan Boyce] said leave it with him, there was no problem with overhead kicks," smiled Lynch when asked about the need for others to get amongst the goals.

The Belfast man is keen on digesting and analysing stats and suggests Derry’s expected goals [xG] ratio and ‘box entries’ can be an indicator that things are about to improve.

"It’s probably one of those situations where you look at the raw data, we’re probably not scoring the goals for the chances we’re creating or the box entries we’re gaining, and the touches in the box that goes with it, and that’s something we have to improve on.

"It’s something that we’re definitely working on. There are lots of things we know we definitely have to get better at, but great credit to them, they’re working very hard at it. We know the areas we need to improve in.

BIG GOALS . . . Liam Boyce celebrated his 34th birthday this week.

“Great credit to Boycie, you find a lot of strikers get themselves in that situation and they snap at things and they start trying to be more selfish and do anything just to get that goal, and that’s not Boycie’s form.

"He’s an experienced pro who has played international football and who’s played at the highest level and he knows that with the quality he has somewhere along the line, something is going into the net and when that happens, I hope and pray he just takes off from there.

"Getting into the box and scoring goals, you can’t fault the players because they are working really hard at it, and there’s a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes to make sure we stop conceding goals and give ourselves that platform.”

Drogheda are unbeaten on the road with two wins and two draws so far and Lynch knows they’re sitting top on merit.

Danny Mullen returns to the squad for the visit of Drogheda following his sending off against Shamrock Rovers. Photo by Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

"It's a difficult game obviously. Drogheda are league leaders. They've had a phenomenal start to the season, scoring goals and not conceding goals which is always a good recipe so we know it's going to be an extremely difficult game.

“They're a tough team to play against. I've watched a lot of them and they've got a very specific brand which is working for them right now and fair play.

"But our job is to go in there with the things we've been doing well for the past few weeks and hopefully impose our game on them.

Hoban [hamstring] is set to miss out while Ben Doherty [foot] will await the results of a scan before Lynch makes a call on his availability for the match.