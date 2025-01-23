Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​TIERNAN Lynch insists 'everyone deserves a chance' to prove their worth during the final couple of weeks of pre-season as the Derry City manager puts the finishing touches to his 2025 squad.

​The Belfast man has made a big splash in the January Transfer Window bringing in SEVEN new recruits after convincing previously out of contract first team regulars Brian Maher and Adam O'Reilly to come on board.

There's been plenty of changes at the club with the temporary switch to Owenbeg Centre of Excellence for the team's impressive training base, the erection of the new North Stand at Brandywell and the flurry of transfer activity creating a freshness and excitement amongst the fanbase.

There has, however, been some criticism pointed towards Lynch for the age profile of his new signings, in particular Liam Boyce [33], Carl Winchester [31], Shane Ferguson [33] and Robbie Benson [32] who are all over the age of 30.

Dundee United's 32 year-old centre half Kevin Holt has also been in discussions with Lynch about a high profile move to Foyleside in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if that move can be revived given the player's recent run of form with the SPL outfit who are flying high in third spot and aiming for European football.

Dom Thomas and Gavin Whyte are both 28 years-old and in their prime but social media ridicule about the average age of Derry's squad this term has certainly struck a chord with fans.

One particular League of Ireland fans' page referred to Lynch's squad as the 'Craggy Island over 75s XI' - a reference to Fr. Ted's resident island in the famous TV sitcom.

Lynch defended his transfer strategy, stating the club has a 'very clear recruitment vision' but acknowledged the need for more youth in the current squad.

The new-look Derry City squad make their way to training at the GAA Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg. Photograph: George Sweeney

The January Window - his first as Derry manager - is a difficult one to do business in but the addition of several experienced former internationals is a real statement of intent from the new City boss who will be determined to challenge for honours this season.

"I do think that's something we do have to work on over the next couple of windows," said the Derry manager.

"We also need a little bit of youth in and around that. Getting that balance to any squad is key. Getting youth and getting experience.

"We have a very clear recruitment vision of what we want to do, the type of players we want to bring in. The type of balance we need in the squad. You aren't doing that in a window and we had about six weeks to prepare for this window so there's lots to be done.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph: George Sweeney

"January is not an easy month to bring players in. Obviously it's been a bit strange and something completely new to me - needing to bring in as many players as we need to bring in at this time of the year.

"I think we've been very, very fortunate with the players we've been able to bring in."

There's a lot to be admired about Lynch and his staff's power of persuasion having convinced his new recruits to buy into his plans for Derry City but the ex-Larne supremo insists the Brandywell club has its own 'draw' for players and he's not surprised he's been able to attract the calibre of players he's managed to sign up.

"I think it's the draw of Derry City. We just needed to get in front of them and talk to them about what we wanted to do, what our vision is for the football club and what we want to do as a football club.

"The levels of professionalism that are at this football club, it's a sleeping giant and these are the types of players that can bring this out.

"These are the types of players, in my opinion, that will put bums on seats at Brandywell on a Friday night and hopefully attract a bigger travelling fanbase.

"So I think it's a hugely exciting time for Derry City. I'm not saying it's going to be easy in any way, shape or form. There's a huge amount of work to go into the things we want to do. But I think so far we're in a decent place.

"From my end, coming to Derry as I've said in my first interview, I genuinely think it has the potential to become the biggest club in the island of Ireland.

"I think it has every right to attract international footballers and I think the quicker we can get understanding that and believing that and sticking our chest out and bringing more of the likes of these boys in, then I think the better off we'll be.

"As far as knowing the league, all you've got to do is look at the Premier League in England, every year they bring people in for the first time who have never played in that league and there will no doubt be a little bit of a period where they will need to break in, a settling period but they're top footballers.

"You play on a pitch, grass with 11 players and I think they're experienced enough to find their way around."

So far, with the exception of Benson, Lynch hasn't delved into the League of Ireland market for players and it's something he believes will come in time as he attempts to lure the league's best talent to the north west.

"To be honest with you I think that is a nut we still have to crack, attracting the top players from the League of Ireland to Derry.

"I do think it's a nut we will crack. There are certain things we have to put in place and things we do off the pitch as well as on the pitch to make them want to come here.

"I think we're starting to put the foundations of that in place. Even if I had been able to attract the top players in the League of Ireland, it wouldn't have changed me wanting to bring in the players I've already brought in.

"This is all a process for us. It's not an overnight fix. We know where we want to go. We know what we want to do. We have a very clear vision."

Asked if his 2025 squad was finalised as that Februrary 14th opener against Shelbourne in Tolka Park creeps closer, Lynch said he's always open to improving his squad.

"I think if you ask any manager that question they're never happy. They always want more. We always want a bigger squad. We always want different players in.

"I just spent a week with the boys in a training camp last week and they're an unbelievable bunch of boys. Their work ethic has been second to none. They're hungry, they want to improve. There's lots of things we want to do and it;s not an overnight fix but I think we're in a good place."