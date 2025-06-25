Moses Dyer of Galway United in action against Hayden Cann of Derry City.

TIERNAN Lynch insists convincing new signing Adam Frizzell to sign for Derry City was 'an easy sell' after the Scotsman 'did his homework' on the ambitious Brandywell club.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27 year-old creative midfielder joins on an 18 month contract from Scottish Championship outfit Airdrie and becomes Lynch's first signing of an expected busy summer transfer window.

Goals has been an area where Derry has struggled this season having scored just five in their last six matches and they're currently the joint third lowest scorers in the top flight (25) with only Waterford and Cork below them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch is hoping Frizzell, who likes to play in the No.10 role, can be one of the missing pieces of the jigsaw and help unlock defences when he becomes available from July 1st onwards.

Derry City's new signing Adam Frizzell is unveiled at Brandywell. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

"Unfortunately he's not available for Friday night but he's come in and been around the group today. He's a lad who can add something very different to what we have. Technically very good.

"He'll obviously be one of those who will play in behind our midfielders and hopefully open doors and try to find the likes of Mickey Duffy and Gavin Whyte and our forwards, Danny [Mullen] and Liam [Boyce] so it's exciting.

"He's a lad that has played in the Scottish Championship for the last number of years and played in a team that unfortunately struggled as far as their position in the table was concerned. But he got big numbers for them, especially with assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a lad that likes to get on the ball. He's very brave; plays in tight pockets and tight spaces which is obviously what this league is all about. We're very excited about getting Adam in and I think he'll fit in perfectly to what we want to do and where we want to go."

Once Lynch made contact with the player who was in Italy with his wife Erin, he did a bit of digging about the club and was excited with the feedback received - the likes of Derry man Ben Wilson and ex-Derry winger Dom Thomas offering advice.

"He obviously did his research and spoke to a lot of people and knew the size of the football club and was excited to come to a huge fanbase and a club that's very hungry to go on and be successful," added the Derry boss. "It was an easy sell.

"I think one of the big things you need, especially in this league because defences are so tight, and spaces are limited. you need players who can play in those tight areas, who can handle the ball and are comfortable and brave to get on it. I think Adam ticks all those boxes. He's a lad who works very hard off the ball to try and find spaces to get on the ball and has that little bit of cuteness and guile to try and pick those spaces out and find players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frizzell isn't the only new addition expected through the Brandywell gates in the coming days with versatile central defender Alex Bannon linked with a move from Burton Albion.

Lynch refused to identify any of his targets but he's confident there will be more movement when the window officially opens.

"There's lots of conversations going on and there's a huge amount of work being done behind the scenes but until names are on dotted lines there's nothing done. There are definitely positions we feel we need to strengthen and add to and get a little bit more competition for places and that's very much our intention."

One man who looks to have slipped through the net is Galway striker Moses Dyer who reportedly turned down an approach from Derry in favour of a move to Cambodia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Candy Stripes are understood to have activated Dyer's release clause, estimated to be in the region of €60,000, but the New Zealander, who netted 10 times for Galway this season including the 1-1 draw against Derry at Brandywell back in March, has apparently snubbed a move to Foyleside.

Lynch, however, denied the club made an approach for the player but said he'd certainly take him 'if available'.

"There's lots of players we're looking at and talking to. Moses actually isn't one that I'm aware of that's coming here but we'll take him if he's available. There's lots of work going on behind the scenes."

When asked to clarify if an official approach for the striker was made, Lynch replied: "No!"