Ronan Boyce was delighted to get on the goalscoring act against Drogheda.

​"Sam Todd and Ronan Boyce said just leave it to them from now on . . they'll put the ball in the net!"

​Tiernan Lynch has been encouraging Derry City's flying full-backs to 'get into areas where they can affect the last line of defence' and against Drogheda he was delighted the Donegal defensive duo showed 'the sort of damage they can do' when getting into advanced positions.

Derry had been struggling to put teams to bed but two goals in the space of three first half minutes from Todd and Boyce set them up for a convincing, comfortable win over the Co. Louth men which catapulted them into second spot with 14 games to go.

Boyce showed sharp attacking instincts when following up Michael Duffy's strike which was cleared off the line by Andrew Quinn and clinically applied a first time finish.

It was the Ramelton man's second goal of the season and he was delighted to celebrate in front of the North Stand.

"It's a great result. I think we struggled against Drogheda the last few meetings so it was massive to get a win over them," he said.

"I just followed it in. I was lucky. Mickey took it around the keeper and got a shot off and the defender did well to clear it off the line but luckily I was there just to tap it over the line," he added modestly.

"It's great to get on the scoresheet and help the team. It was massive to get a goal from a set piece especially against Drogheda. They're a tough team to play against so when you get the first goal they have to come out of their shell a wee bit and we capitalised on that then." It was important to follow up back-to-back wins in Dublin with a home victory.

"I don't think they would've meant much if we had come out against our home crowd tonight and go beat so I'm delighted we that wee run going.

"It's massive to get that momentum going and getting maximum points in such a short space of time. I think we're starting to get better and better each week. Obviously at the start there were a few teething problems with results and that but I think we're starting to gel more together and the things they want us to do are coming out more on the pitch."

The win leaves the Candy Stripes 11 points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with two games in hand so does he believe the Brandywell men still have a title race on their hands?

"Our ambitions are just to try and win every game possible and that's all we can do," added the defender diplomatically."