Adam O'Reilly produced a man of the match display against St Pat's.

TIERNAN Lynch reckons the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is returning to its rousing and impactful best and having a tangible impact on Derry City's performances.

The Candy Stripes moved to within one point of league leaders Drogheda United after consecutive statement wins on Foyleside against champions Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic who they knocked off top spot on Monday night.

In fact it's now three wins, six goals scored and three clean sheets from Derry's last three home fixtures, including the 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers, and Lynch has recognised how the supporters have dragged his team through recent games.

Since the opening of the new North Stand at the Lone Moor Road venue the atmosphere has gone up a notch and Lynch reckons his team has harnessed the energy from the stands to press high and force their opponents into errors.

It’s a symbiotic relationship Lynch believes has had a part to play in his team's upturn in fortunes and the Belfast man reckons his players are beginning to buy into the club's culture and leaving everything on the pitch.

"The key to all of this is trying to create this culture and what it means to play for Derry City," said the Brandywell supremo. "I think the players are starting to understand that. People are absolutely and utterly running themselves into the ground.

"When you have the quality that's there and the work ethic then you're giving yourself half a chance.

"We keep talking to the boys about this having to become a fortress. I think you saw tonight, the supporters, as long as the players run themselves into the ground, as long as pulling that shirt over your head means everything to them I think they will always get behind them and always support them and they did that.

"The big thing from our fans and I don't know if they realise . . . maybe it's my job or our job to educate them a bit more about the difference that they can make in dragging us through games and they dragged us through that game tonight."

Derry needed to dig deep as Stephen Kenny emptied his bench of his attacking talent with skipper Chris Forrester, Aidan Keena and ex-Brandywell midfielder Brandon Kavanagh giving the home defence plenty of food for thought.

However, spurred on by the fired up attendance who rose to their feet and produced the biggest roar of the night when Adam O'Reilly won the ball deep inside his own half with a crunching tackle, Derry saw out the 1-0 win without really ever being troubled.

Brian Maher – making a record-breaking 111th consecutive start – produced a stunning one-handed save in the second half but recent clean sheets have been about the collective rather than individuals. And Lynch was delighted with his team's 'life or death' defending to keep out a late onslaught of pressure from the Saints.

"When you don't have the ball everyone defends. There were weeks gone by there when we were conceding really soft, stupid goals and there's no doubt we'll make mistakes as the season goes on but as long as we're getting reactions and as long as it means everything to them and they're throwing their body on the line, we call it life or death.

"And as long as there's life or death defending from every single person and when we're in possession and it's time to play, we have a huge amount of ability and flair in this team. I don't think we've seen anywhere near the best of this team as far as in possession is concerned but they're working their socks off for us and we can't ask for anymore. Well, I'll always ask more from them but tonight I'm delighted for them."

Danny Mullen's fourth goal of the season on Monday night was enough to earn Derry a seventh win of the season and move the Brandywell outfit into third spot.

It's four wins from their last five league matches but Lynch isn't getting carried away as he prepares his in-form side for a long trek to Cork City this Friday night.

"It's one game at a time. It's six points from two games after a really disappointing result last Friday night [against Waterford] but we have to dust ourselves down now. We've got to go to Cork and we'll look at Friday night now. Tonight's over.

"It's May and it's nothing more than three points tonight. Others might get carried away but we'll certainly not get carried away.

"You don't get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. You've got to try and find consistency and a balance in this and when things aren't going your way you have to roll your sleeves up. Right now they're rolling for us and rightly so with the work they're putting in but it's such a tough league you don't know what Friday night brings.

"This team in my opinion is only going to get better and better. They're a brilliant bunch of boys. They work really hard and as long as they keep doing that I'm confident they'll reap their rewards.”