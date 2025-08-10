Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch wasn't about to "sugar coat" his side's attacking short comings after Friday's disappointing scoreless draw with Cork City, insisting his side must be braver when the stakes are high.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While other results mean the Candy Stripes didn't lose ground as Bohemians, Shelbourne and Drogheda all drew, Lynch knows his side must rediscover the ruthless streak that saw them put seven past Waterford as recently as July 4.

That 'magnificent seven' followed a 3-0 win over Drogheda, with Derry then hitting Treaty for five goals two weeks later in the cup but having also drawn a blank in Tallaght last week against Rovers, City suddenly find themselves struggling to create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hugely frustrating. Somebody just told me our possession stats were 72%.and I think that probably summed the game up for us," said the Derry City manager.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Cork City at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"We kept the ball but we didn't hurt them. We didn't penetrate, we didn't get in behind them.

"We knew what we were going to face and there's a lot of frustration in that changing room afterwards that we didn't make them work harder. Great credit to Cork, they came, they had a game-plan and they worked their socks off. They slowed the game down, tried to disrupt it as often as they could and we never got any rhythm. We played and played but didn't get in behind, didn't play forward often enough and didn't work their goalkeeper enough."

With neither keeper overworked in a game of little goalmouth incident, Lynch accused his team must take the initiative in key moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew Cork were going to make it difficult," he explained, "We knew they would be tight and compact. The big thing from our end is we didn't play forward enough. We didn't run forward enough and then the longer the game went on, I thought the stadium got a bit anxious and we started to lack our bravery.

"All you can do is ask them to work as hard as they can and they’ve been doing that. I thought the longer the game went on, I thought we started to really lack bravery in what we were doing and we became quite negative. We need to overcome that. We need to stay brave. We need to stick to the process and stick to our principles and keep going to the very end.