TIERNAN Lynch admits he would love the luxury of a 'settled side' at Derry City but the Brandywell boss explained the club is looking at the 'bigger picture'.​

​The Belfast man has made sweeping changes since taking charge seven months ago with a total of 14 new signings during his opening two transfer windows.

Four of his five summer signings were involved in the 2-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on Sunday with defender Jamie Stott handed a 'baptism of fire' against the Dubliners on his debut.

Admittedly Lynch hasn't been able to find consistency apart from an impressive four-match winning run in June when he was able to field the same team for those four consecutive games.

There's been arrivals and departures through the Brandywell gates since then which has coincided with a damaging winless run over the past three weeks which have garnered one point from nine.

The dressing room overhaul has been a necessity for Lynch who intends on putting his own stamp on this squad but he knows he must blood his new signings as quickly as possible if they're to achieve their season objectives.

"We have chopped and changed a little bit in terms of personnel but there's a bigger picture here for us," said Lynch.

"We've got to get people on the pitch. We've got to get them minutes and get them used to playing in this league. We've got to get them playing against top players and there's no bigger team to do that than against Rovers at Tallaght and I thought they coped really well.

"I think everyone we've brought in will definitely strengthen what we're doing. We're probably not seeing the best of them right now just because of where they are physically but I'm hugely pleased with them. They're a great bunch of boys."

Defeat on Sunday was Derry's ninth of the league campaign and it effectively ruled them out of a title challenge barring an almighty collapse from Shamrock Rovers who are 11 points ahead.

"We've lost too many games and they've been games we should've won. There's definitely been that inconsistency we've talked about but that's my job.

"We're now seven months in and we've got to get the players in that we want to be in here and really getting a little bit more of a settled side.

"If you look at the run of five or six games, we were very settled in the side that we had. We had to make a couple of changes that were maybe forced upon us for different reasons and if we can get back to that again is something I'd like to look at."

One of those new signings, Jamie Stott will get the chance to make his Brandywell bow against Cork on Friday night and Lynch, who had no reservations about throwing him into the lion's den in Tallaght, is confident the Lancashire man can become a fans' favourite.

"Jamie is somebody who was chomping at the bit to get to Derry. He got a baptism of fire on Sunday night. The big thing now is getting him in front of the home fans who I think will love him because of how committed he is and how well he wants to do for this football club. We're looking forward to getting him out there on Friday night."

There were a few eyebrows raised when Ronan Boyce was left on the bench on Sunday with Adam O'Reilly preferred in the right wingback position but Lynch explained it was a gamble which had almost paid off.

"Ronan's a top player there's no doubt about that. We looked at Rovers and put a game plan together and looked at something that allowed us to tweak with Adam [O'Reilly].

"For periods it worked and it's something we have to continue to look at. We need to be brave in those situations if there's things to look at or tweak and be brave and we feel we have the players in the squad to do that and that's what we'll do."