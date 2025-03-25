Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch pictured with players and coaches from the successful St. Joseph's Boys School u-18 Northern Ireland Schools Cup during a visit to the school on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)placeholder image
Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch pictured with players and coaches from the successful St. Joseph's Boys School u-18 Northern Ireland Schools Cup during a visit to the school on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Tiernan Lynch makes surprise visit to newly crowned NI U18 Schools Cup winners St. Joseph’s Boys School

By Simon Collins
Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:27 BST
Sixth form students at St. Joseph’s Boys School got a pleasant surprise early on Tuesday morning as Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch paid a visit to the school to congratulate their U18s soccer team on the recent NI Schools Cup success.

The City boss was met by principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane and head boy and U18 captain Ciaran Mullan before making his way to the sixth form where he met with the team, coaches and addressed those in attendance. Photographer Jim McCafferty was on hand to take these excellent photographs.

Congratulating the students, he spoke of the tremendous footballing talent about the city and district and how tuned in young footballers were to the modern game.

He went on to explain how hard work and diligence pays dividends in sport but also stressed the importance of education and getting good grades were to success in life generally.

He also visited the school’s new 4G surface and chatted to students. School coach Mr. Emmett McGinty said he was delighted to see Mr. Lynch come to the school so early on Tuesday.

"It was great to see Tiernan take time out from a busy schedule to wish the team well on their achievements. It was all arranged late on Monday night and the lads got a surprise and a shock when he walked through the door in Sixth Form.”

Principal, Mrs. Deane thanked the Derry manager for making time to visit the school’s team and for his words of advice. She said she hoped he might return in the coming months to address the students again.

Super St. Joseph's Boys crowned NI Cup champions on historic day

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is introduced to Mr. Paul Gibbons, Head of PE at St. Joseph's during Tuesday's visit to the school.

1. Tiernan Lynch visits St. Joseph's Boys

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is introduced to Mr. Paul Gibbons, Head of PE at St. Joseph's during Tuesday's visit to the school.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch addressing students and staff in the school's Sixth Form Study on Tuesday morning.

2. Tiernan Lynch visits St. Joseph's Boys

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch addressing students and staff in the school's Sixth Form Study on Tuesday morning.

Tiernan Lynch, manager, Derry City chatting to the players and coaches at St. Joseph's new state-of-the-art 4G pitch during a visit to the school on Tuesday.

3. Tiernan Lynch visits St. Joseph's Boys

Tiernan Lynch, manager, Derry City chatting to the players and coaches at St. Joseph's new state-of-the-art 4G pitch during a visit to the school on Tuesday.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch pictured with captain Ciaran Mullan and coaches Mr. Emmett McGinty and Mr. Declan Lynch during his visit to the school on Tuesday morning.

4. Tiernan Lynch visits St. Joseph's Boys

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch pictured with captain Ciaran Mullan and coaches Mr. Emmett McGinty and Mr. Declan Lynch during his visit to the school on Tuesday morning.

