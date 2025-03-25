The City boss was met by principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane and head boy and U18 captain Ciaran Mullan before making his way to the sixth form where he met with the team, coaches and addressed those in attendance. Photographer Jim McCafferty was on hand to take these excellent photographs.

Congratulating the students, he spoke of the tremendous footballing talent about the city and district and how tuned in young footballers were to the modern game.

He went on to explain how hard work and diligence pays dividends in sport but also stressed the importance of education and getting good grades were to success in life generally.

He also visited the school’s new 4G surface and chatted to students. School coach Mr. Emmett McGinty said he was delighted to see Mr. Lynch come to the school so early on Tuesday.

"It was great to see Tiernan take time out from a busy schedule to wish the team well on their achievements. It was all arranged late on Monday night and the lads got a surprise and a shock when he walked through the door in Sixth Form.”

Principal, Mrs. Deane thanked the Derry manager for making time to visit the school’s team and for his words of advice. She said she hoped he might return in the coming months to address the students again.

Tiernan Lynch visits St. Joseph's Boys Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is introduced to Mr. Paul Gibbons, Head of PE at St. Joseph's during Tuesday's visit to the school. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Tiernan Lynch visits St. Joseph's Boys Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch addressing students and staff in the school's Sixth Form Study on Tuesday morning. Photo: JIM MCCAFFERTY

Tiernan Lynch visits St. Joseph's Boys Tiernan Lynch, manager, Derry City chatting to the players and coaches at St. Joseph's new state-of-the-art 4G pitch during a visit to the school on Tuesday. Photo: JIM MCCAFFERTY