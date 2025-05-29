TIERNAN Lynch insists he holds no grudges against his Bohemians counterpart Alan Reynolds after their previous encounter led to a touchline ban for both men.

​The pair cross swords for the first time since Derry's 1-0 win over the Dubliners at Brandywell back in February and Lynch reckons their sideline spat has been long forgotten about.

The Belfast man was taking charge of his first competitive home match for Derry against the Gypsies when Reynolds challenged Shane Ferguson who tried to prevent the Bohs boss from picking it up for a throw-in just 10 minutes into the match.

A melee ensued involving both sets of managers, players and coaching staff which resulted in straight red cards for Lynch and Reynolds who spent the rest of the game in the stands.

Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds has been hitting the headlines for his spats with opposition managers of late. Photograph: George Sweeney

Lynch maintains he was harshly punished for his part in the row which escalated quickly but he's not expecting any backlash at Dalymount Park this weekend.

"I felt very harshly done by but that's football. Rennie's no different," added Lynch who was quick to play down the incident. "Emotions are high and you do things that maybe you wouldn't do in the cold light of day but that's finished, it's forgotten. As I say, it's emotions and there's certainly no grudges from my end that's for sure.

"I certainly don't think there will be any repercussions. It's a matter of moving on. Hopefully we both stay in our technical areas and get through the game and there's no sendings off and it's an enjoyable game of football we ideally come out the right end of."

Both teams suffered a setback last weekend which ended a three match winning run for Bohs and a four game unbeaten streak for Derry. They've experienced similar seasons so far having hit form after indifferent starts and go into the final game before the midseason break level on points [27].

Tempers flare following Michael Duffy goal against Bohemians earlier this season which resulted in both managers seeing red. Photograph: George Sweeney

Dalymount Park is the only away ground in the division Lynch hasn't led his team to yet and he's relishing the prospect.

"We've been watching a lot of Bohs up until this point. They're a side that are doing really well.

"They try to play good football. They're lively, work very hard. There's no surprise they were doing as well as they were doing and there seems to be a little bit of resilience there. They've scored a lot of last minute goals so we're under no illusions as to how difficult Friday night is going to be.

"It's definitely a game we're looking forward to. I have been to Dalymount before for games and the atmosphere is superb. We know how influential the crowd can be and how they can get behind the team. It's our job to make sure we don't give them an opportunity to get behind them and drag them through games.

"It's no doubt a game we're relishing. I hope I'm saying that at 9.50pm on Friday night."

It's been a frustrating week for Lynch as he tries to put the Rovers defeat to the back of his mind. They face another team who never know when they're beaten and the Derry boss doesn't expect a repeat of those individual and collective defensive errors which proved costly last Friday.

"Friday night set us back a bit but like most things, that's not something we're going to shy away from and sweep under the carpet as if it didn't happen. It very much did happen and there's things we looked at that were very good in the game and things we looked at which weren't very good.

"To find that real consistency and try and get closer to the Rovers of this world there's lots of things we need to do better.

“We have to put Friday behind us, roll our sleeves up and go into another really tough test."

The Derry supremo insists the result at Dalymount won't define their season at the halfway mark but he knows how important it is to go into the break on a high note.

"Every game is important for us to win at Derry City and that has to be our mentality. Whether we go to Rovers or home to Rovers, or when we go to Dalymount or home to Shels, whoever it may be, we have to create an environment here where we win every game and we want to go into every game knowing and believing that we can win every game.

"It's hugely important we go into Friday night first and foremost knowing and believing that we have the capabilities and ability to win that game.

"Will it define our season? No probably not but it will definitely give us a kick on and that's something we definitely need after Friday night."

Ronan Boyce has trained this week and is expected to return to the fold for the trip to North Dublin.

"All systems go! No injury worries. Hopefully Ronan Boyce will make it. That's not 100 per cent yet but he's been doing bits and pieces so hopefully he gets through tomorrow and then he'll be in a better place.”