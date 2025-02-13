DAMIEN Duff's one-liners and larger-than-life personality often dominates the headlines in the build-up to Shelbourne fixtures but Tiernan Lynch isn't one for hogging the limelight and wants to keep it that way.

​Softly spoken and rarely flustered, it's difficult to envisage Lynch getting into a touchline spat with opposition managers. Instead he prefers to work in the shadows and while he's excited to go head-to-head with the League of Ireland's top bosses like Stephen Kenny, Duff and Stephen Bradley, for Lynch it's all about Derry City and his playing staff.

"It's not me against Stephen Kenny or Stephen Bradley or anyone else.

"This is about Derry City Football Club whether I'm here or whether I'm not here.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph: George Sweeney

"It's about those 11 players that go onto the pitch and I'll be making sure it remains like that from a Derry perspective.

"I can affect all the things prior to going on the pitch, I can affect Monday to Thursday, substitutions and in game changes or whatever it may be but the main focus is those players and making sure we get the Derry fans off their seats and behind this team."

Shelbourne followed up their first league title success since 2006 with a 2-0 win over FAI Cup winners Drogheda United in the President’s Cup last week.

Duff wasn’t getting carried away, however, and has called for consistency from his players.

Damien Duff, manager of Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I'm impressed with a lot of things but I'm not getting carried away. Brilliant win, great to have more silverware in this beautiful stadium, but we know, the minute the league starts there is going to be different levels.

“At the same time the league isn't won in round one or the first few weeks, but it's important to start strong and give us that momentum and that belief.

“As I've always said in the previous three years, wherever we start, whatever level, we'll just get better and better.”