Tiernan Lynch's successful first season at Derry City is fading into the sunset.

TIERNAN Lynch gained his glowing reputation as a manager on the back of his historic Irish League title triumphs with Larne but the Belfast man knew crossing over to League of Ireland football wouldn't come without its challenges.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Brandywell boss admits it's been 'intense' and a steep learning curve managing a club the size and stature of Derry City Football Club as he's stepped into the unknown in terms of getting to know opposition players, managers, stadiums and officials during the 2025 campaign.

He's been learning on the job but should Derry cement second place on Saturday at Turner's Cross, his maiden season in the maiden city bodes well for the future now he's got his feet firmly planted under the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've loved every minute of it," he said ahead of the final match of the season. "It's had its challenges. It's definitely been a season where you don't get to switch off at any stage. You're trying to watch a lot of games because you're trying to understand other teams, other players, manager's playing style, manager's habits, subs, away from home, at home, and all that goes with it.

"So it's been a very intense season there's no doubt but it’s been more enjoyable than anything."

The travelling involved in the League of Ireland is another new challenge for Lynch this year and he's clocked up plenty of miles along the way. His final assignment of the season is a six hour journey to Cork but he's enjoyed his mini tour of Ireland this year.

Those overnight stays and long journeys on the bus have also been beneficial for a team which has undergone plenty of change throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been very different obviously to what we've been used to," said Lynch of the long away trips.

"But it's been really enjoyable. It's been great going to some of these grounds. I don't think there's been one away ground we've been to where the atmosphere hasn't been really enjoyable.

"I don't think Cork will be any different come Saturday night but that's definitely been something we've really enjoyed."

In terms of team bonding, the trips to south Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Galway have helped gel together a tight-knitted dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've been massive. We're very fortunate to have a great group there. When they go away, how they connect, their bond and togetherness is there for everyone to see.

"They make the most of their little bit of time together so it's great. We've enjoyed every minute of that also."

His first away fixture of the season is one he’ll want to consign to history’s dustbin as the lights went out at Tolka Park during a 3-1 hammering by Shelbourne on the opening night.

However, Lynch has enjoyed some of his best results as Derry boss on the road including big wins at Dalymount Park, Richmond Park, Eamonn Deacy Park and the Sligo Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ninth away win of the league campaign at Turner’s Cross would be the perfect ending to a promising first season in the Brandywell hotseat.

“It's like anything, you're only as good as your last game. We have had a decent finish to the season, there's no doubt but now we have to finish the job. It's very much in our hands. We have to have focus, concentration and mentality - all the things we've been brilliant at the last number of weeks. The season isn't finished at this stage. We have to finish the job come Saturday."