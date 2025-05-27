​Ronan Boyce’s absence has been greatly felt over the last couple of matches.

​TIERNAN Lynch reckons Derry City's transfer business over the coming weeks will be 'key' to how his first season as Brandywell boss plays out.

The Belfast man expects significant movement in and out of the Brandywell gates when the League of Ireland summer transfer window opens in July and the problematic right back position will be one area Lynch is keen to strengthen.

Ronan Boyce has missed the last two league fixtures with Ciaron Harkin and Shane Ferguson forced to play unfamiliar roles when deputising for the Ramelton man against Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers respectively.

His absence has certainly weakened Lynch's hand and he admits a right sided full-back is on his wishlist this summer as he targets potential reinforcements.

"There's no denying it," began Lynch when asked about that weakness on the right side. "It's an area where we're light and definitely need to look at and strengthen come July.

"There's two or three areas we definitely need to go and strengthen and get a little more competition for places and that's one of them.”

Boyce has been in impressive form this term and is expected to be back on the training pitch this week in the hope he'll get the green light for the trip to Dalymount Park next Friday night.

"It's a day by day thing with 'Stout' and it was just too soon [against Rovers] so hopefully we get him back on the grass next week. As soon as the swelling goes down he'll be back on the grass," he confirmed.

Conor Barr is set to return to the Derry squad following his loan spell with Ballymena United while Lynch has also been running his eye over a free agent with plenty of experience at the top level in England who could potentially bolster his options at right wingback.

However, it's not the only position he's hoping to strengthen and Lynch admits his second transfer window as Derry boss will be an important one.

"The key to where we go next in this is all about the recruitment and the quality of players we bring in. One of the big things for me is that it should be a privilege to play for this football club and we should be bringing people in here who totally understand the culture of this city and what this football club is all about and what it's built on.

"It's more than just good players, it's good people. This is a club that when you go to a team in Dublin you have to be able to roll your sleeves up, so it's more than just good footballers, it's good characters and people who are prepared to roll their sleeves up and put their head where it hurts. So the recruitment is going to be massive for us in the next couple of weeks." Jacob Davenport and Duncan Idehen had both been told they were surplus to requirements at the start of the season but remain under contract and haven't featured this season. It's expected the pair will depart this summer while there has been interest in several of Lynch's first team players.

When asked if he expected movement when the window opens, Lynch responded: "Yeah I do and up until now the club has been brilliant and they're as hungry and as ambitious as I am to where we want to take this club so it's definitely something we're looking at come July."

Lynch made nine new signings during his first transfer window but his overhaul is set to continue in the coming weeks.