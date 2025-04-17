Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TIERNAN Lynch admits there was 'no mincing of words' and a lot of 'soul-searching' after an 'horrific' eight minutes of madness which lost Derry City the game against league leaders Drogheda United last Friday night.​

​Liam Boyce headed Derry into a 61st minute lead against the Boynesiders and were in the driving seat until the striker was shown a second yellow card less than two minutes later for upending Conor Keeley on the halfway line.

Keeley bagged a quickfire brace as Derry crumbled and eventually lost the game 3-1 and after a painful post-mortem at Owenbeg this week Lynch is confident he'll get the right reaction from his players in Galway on Friday night.

"For 63 minutes I thought we were superb and for eight minutes we were horrific and there's no mincing of words. We know that as a group.

"We have to weather the storm and show we're a much better team than what we did for those eight minutes."

What was most concerning for Lynch and his backroom team was how easily his team capitulated at the first sign of adversity.

"We've talked about that this week and again I think the players have to take great credit in the sense that, it's not something we wanted to shy away from.

"There's no putting our heads under the pillow and seeing if this goes away because it doesn't. You've got to stand up and take the criticism and the criticism is deserved.

"We got ourselves into a really good position and we threw it away and that can't happen at Derry City Football Club.

"It can't happen with the group of players we have. I'm sure if you looked around the league, if there was ever a group if you're in that situation with the experience we have, you'd be looking for ours.

"So that was hugely disappointing for everyone." The narrative could've been a whole lot different if Derry had held onto that 1-0 lead and taken 10 points from 12, stretching their unbeaten run to five matches. The defeat and manner of the defeat changes the perspective as the Foylesiders now find themselves in sixth place, seven points behind the leaders.

"That's football. Football changes very quickly. It's one of those situations where when things are going well everybody sees everything you do as positive.

"You make changes that are unbelievable changes and genius stuff and when you lose everyone scrutinises everything you do and aren't sure if you have the quality to do it, that's on the field and off the field and everything that goes with it.

"That's just part and parcel of football. What we have to do as a team is keep blanking out any noises. Remain positive. There's still lots of learning in this team albeit there's loads of experience. We still have to come together as a team.

"I think we're seeing flashes. We're getting little glimpses of how good this team can be and the quality but now we have to find the consistency in it. We've got to cut out the stupid mistakes and grow together.

"Great credit to the players. They didn't' shy away. There was obviously a lot of internal questions. A lot of soul-searching. People feel like they've let people down and that's part and parcel of this. They're a very honest bunch and they're still hurting.

"Our job now is to pick them up. It was one game. It wasn't good enough and we're not accepting it but there's enough quality in this team to turn it around again very quickly.”

"You saw the last time we went on a little bit of a run for four games and we have to get back on a run again.

"We've got to do the ugly stuff as well as the good stuff and get back on the horse."