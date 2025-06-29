​TIERNAN Lynch admits 'every day is a school day' as Derry City boss but he's learning fast and has thrown down the gauntlet to his players to continue their mini-revival.

​The Belfast man has settled several scores over a productive week which saw Derry secure their opening two wins in Dublin over Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic before recording a first win over Drogheda in 12 months with an emphatic 3-0 Brandywell victory on Friday night.

"Everyday is a school day for us in the league, learning about our own players, learning about opposition players, opposition managers and styles, other grounds, hostility and referees and all that goes with it and we have a lot to learn," he said.

"Thankfully there's a great work ethic amongst the staff and we're working hard to make sure we cover all bases but there's still a lot to do. We're getting a better understanding of it all and hopefully we can build on that as well.

"I was very pleased with the boys tonight. The last time we played three games in a week we went to Waterford and just had nothing left in our legs. So it shows the improvement regarding our fitness and hopefully it will show the boys the hard work their doing every day and how much they're being pushed, it pays off.”

That recent resurgence has catapulted Derry from sixth spot into second and they find themselves 11 points behind runaway leaders Shamrock Rovers with two games in hand but Lynch won't entertain talk of a potential title race while their 'one game at a time' mantra reaps its rewards.

The ex-Larne boss says Derry's three match winning streak will count for nothing if they don't back it up with victory over Waterford at Brandywell next weekend.

"Unless we go and win four then it doesn't mean anything," said the City boss. "That's the gauntlet we've thrown down now in the changing room. Can we find that consistency? We've been very, very good at times but we've been very inconsistent at times and we need to roll our sleeves up and build on the confidence from the last three games and we need to go and take that into the next game and go again.

"All I'm worried about is Waterford on Friday night. The boys will get a couple of days off and get a bit of rest and recovery in their legs and get back on Monday morning to prepare for Waterford and it won't go any further than there for me.

"We're well aware that it's only June and there's still a long way to go. At this stage it will always be one game at a time. We'll not look too far forward and try not to look over our shoulders either. We'll just concentrate on ourselves."

Patience and persistence were key attributes from the resurgent Brandywell men as they eventually broke down Drogheda's resolve in Friday's dominant win.

The Boynesiders boast one of the meanest defences in the league and have kept 10 clean sheets this term but two goals in the space of three first half minutes from wingbacks Sam Todd and Ronan Boyce did the damage before sub Danny Mullen put the gloss on the performance with a 95th minute finish.

"The first 20 or 25 minutes was what we were expecting. Drogheda don't concede many goals. They get into a block and they're very difficult to break down and it's difficult to get the spaces.

"Normally you get a little bit frustrated and force it but I thought we were very patient. We kept working and kept probing and once we scored our first goal that took a bit of pressure off us and we played with real smiles on our faces and that's what we're trying to achieve here.

"I thought we were very dominant from the first whistle. There was probably a little period in the second half where we took our foot off the gas a little bit and if I'm going to be hyper critical I'd like to see us being a little more clinical in the final third and more penetration in the final third. But it's very difficult to be critical after three really tough games, three clean sheets and three wins.

"Friday and Monday would've been a waste of time if we didn't bring it into the game tonight and get another win. What did delight me tonight was the performance which came with the win. And also, clean sheets give you platforms to go and win football games and I thought they were superb.

"We've another massive game next against Waterford who have been doing quite well to date. They gave us a little bit of a pasting the last time we played them down there. So that's something that has to sting a little bit and hopefully we can bring that into the game next week.

"Football, no matter where you are, when you're winning it's a lot more enjoyable. We knew this was always going to be a journey and we're far from the finished article. There's a huge amount of work that lies ahead. I think you're seeing little glimpses of how we want to play and the game model we believe in and work off.

"It's a good week for us but we know how difficult the games that lie ahead are and we won't get too carried away."

Lynch dedicated Derry's big win to former Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and his family following the passing of his mother Mary.

“Before I talk about any kind of football I think it's hugely important that on behalf of everyone at Derry City Football Club, I wanted to take this opportunity to dedicate tonight's win to Ruaidhri Higgins and the Higgins family for the loss of their mother and a difficult time for them.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and hopefully tonight's victory will bring an element of a smile to their faces during a difficult time,” added the Derry manager.